Airlock Digital v4.6 Description

Airlock Digital v4.6 is an application allowlisting and blocklisting platform designed to control which applications, scripts, and libraries are permitted to execute on endpoints. Core functionality: - Enforces application allowlisting policies across endpoints via enforcement agents that communicate with a central management server - Supports blocklisting with user-aware rulesets, enabling per-user restrictions on applications, scripts (e.g., PowerShell), and OS components - Detects and prevents fileless .NET assembly reflection attacks, where code is reflected directly into memory to bypass traditional controls - Provides a web-based management console for policy administration Authentication and access: - Supports SAML 2.0 single sign-on (SSO) for the management console, compatible with Microsoft Azure AD, DUO, and Okta - Allows restriction of console access to SSO accounts only - Enforces two-factor authentication (2FA) for local accounts Infrastructure and scalability: - Relay agents provide connectivity into segmented or discrete network locations between the main server and endpoint agents - Multiple relay agents are supported in v4.6 for load balancing and fault tolerance with priority communication modes - Available as both on-premises and cloud-based deployments Linux support: - Linux Enforcement Agents automatically re-register with the kernel after a kernel update, removing the need to redeploy agents post-patching Deployment: - On-premises customers download updates via the Customer Portal - Cloud-based customers coordinate upgrades through support