Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO.
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is an application allowlisting and blocklisting platform designed to control which applications, scripts, and libraries are permitted to execute on endpoints. Core functionality: - Enforces application allowlisting policies across endpoints via enforcement agents that communicate with a central management server - Supports blocklisting with user-aware rulesets, enabling per-user restrictions on applications, scripts (e.g., PowerShell), and OS components - Detects and prevents fileless .NET assembly reflection attacks, where code is reflected directly into memory to bypass traditional controls - Provides a web-based management console for policy administration Authentication and access: - Supports SAML 2.0 single sign-on (SSO) for the management console, compatible with Microsoft Azure AD, DUO, and Okta - Allows restriction of console access to SSO accounts only - Enforces two-factor authentication (2FA) for local accounts Infrastructure and scalability: - Relay agents provide connectivity into segmented or discrete network locations between the main server and endpoint agents - Multiple relay agents are supported in v4.6 for load balancing and fault tolerance with priority communication modes - Available as both on-premises and cloud-based deployments Linux support: - Linux Enforcement Agents automatically re-register with the kernel after a kernel update, removing the need to redeploy agents post-patching Deployment: - On-premises customers download updates via the Customer Portal - Cloud-based customers coordinate upgrades through support
Common questions about Airlock Digital v4.6 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO, developed by Airlock Digital. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Whitelist, Applocker, SSO.
Airlock Digital v4.6 offers the following core capabilities:
Airlock Digital v4.6 integrates natively with Microsoft Azure AD, DUO, Okta. Integration support lets security teams connect Airlock Digital v4.6 to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is built for security teams handling Whitelist, Applocker, SSO, MFA. It supports workflows including application allowlisting enforcement via endpoint agents, user-based blocklisting for per-user application and script restrictions, fileless .net assembly reflection detection and prevention. Teams typically adopt Airlock Digital v4.6 when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airlock-digital-v46
Airlock Digital v4.6 is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.airlockdigital.com/airlock-v4-6-saml-sso-net-assembly-reflection-control-enhanced-execution-control/ or contact Airlock Digital directly.
Popular alternatives to Airlock Digital v4.6 include:
Compare all Airlock Digital v4.6 alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airlock-digital-v46
Airlock Digital v4.6 is for security teams and organizations that need Whitelist, Applocker, SSO, MFA, Linux. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems.
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform enforcing deny-by-default on endpoints.
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints