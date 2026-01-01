Best Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: AppLocker Guidance, Airlock Digital v4.6, Abatis System — plus 45 more compared. Endpoint Security

Evaluating Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.