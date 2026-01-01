Top picks: AppLocker Guidance, Airlock Digital v4.6, Abatis System — plus 45 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is a free Endpoint Protection Platform tool developed by Airlock Digital. Security professionals most commonly compare it with AppLocker Guidance, Airlock Digital v4.6, Abatis System, Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience, and OnSystem Logic OnSystem Defender. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor, including their key features and shared capabilities.
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Shares 5 capabilities with Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor: Applocker, Policy, Windows, Windows Security +1 more
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO.
Shares 4 capabilities with Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor: Applocker, Policy, Windows, Whitelist
Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor: Applocker, Windows Security, Whitelist
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform enforcing deny-by-default on endpoints.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor: Policy, Windows Security, Whitelist
Endpoint app control & memory protection to prevent malware execution on Windows.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor: Windows, Windows Security, Whitelist
Endpoint ransomware containment tool that stops encryption activity in real time.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor: Windows, Windows Security, Whitelist
A Windows security hardening tool that disables potentially dangerous features in Windows 10/11 and common applications to reduce attack surface for individual users.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor: Security Configuration, Windows, Windows Security
Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO.
Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform enforcing deny-by-default on endpoints.
Endpoint app control & memory protection to prevent malware execution on Windows.
Endpoint ransomware containment tool that stops encryption activity in real time.
A Windows security hardening tool that disables potentially dangerous features in Windows 10/11 and common applications to reduce attack surface for individual users.
Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
AI-powered antivirus with fraud detection, dark web monitoring & ransomware protection
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android.
AI-powered ransomware detection & response agent with pre-execution blocking.
macOS EPP platform using Santa for binary allowlisting & endpoint control.
Consumer antivirus and PC security suite with ad blocking and privacy tools.
Multi-layered EPP/EDR for desktop & mobile with Anti-AI threat defense.
Windows antivirus & endpoint protection with AI detection and cloud scanning.
Free antivirus for Windows PCs with real-time monitoring & ransomware blocking.
Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
Portable malware scanner & remediation toolkit for infected Windows/Mac systems
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection
Application control and privilege management for endpoint security
Antivirus software for Windows PCs providing malware protection and web security
Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM
Antivirus software with AI-powered threat detection and dark web monitoring
Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices
Antimalware tool for detecting and removing malware, adware, and browser threats
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Application allowlisting that blocks unauthorized software by default
Full disk encryption solution for laptops and desktops with SSO
Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Encrypted desktop security for Windows & Mac with antivirus integration.
Zero Trust endpoint & server breach prevention via app isolation/containment.
AI-powered distributed antivirus platform for Windows home & business users.
Managed Bitdefender GravityZone EPP deployment for small businesses.
Antivirus software protecting up to 3 Windows PCs from malware.
Application allowlisting security tool blocking unauthorized apps on endpoints.
Allowlisting-based endpoint protection for SMBs against malware & ransomware.
Consumer antivirus using allowlist/default-deny to block malware and ransomware.
HIPS for workstations using behavior-based app control, sandboxing & DLP.
Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles.
Endpoint AI platform for software inventory, control, and safe AI adoption.
Anti-spyware tool that monitors app activities and prevents malware execution
Unified security and IT management platform with single agent
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor.
The most popular alternatives to Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor include AppLocker Guidance, Airlock Digital v4.6, Abatis System, Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience, and OnSystem Logic OnSystem Defender. These Endpoint Protection Platform tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor listed on CybersecTools, all within the Endpoint Protection Platform category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is a free Endpoint Protection Platform tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is a Endpoint Protection Platform tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for endpoint protection platform capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.