Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor Description

Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is a free utility designed to audit application allowlists for weaknesses and misconfigurations across Windows environments. It is vendor-agnostic, meaning it can test allowlist implementations regardless of which product is being used to enforce them. The tool works by performing automated file load tests on a system to identify locations where untrusted code can successfully execute. It surfaces policy gaps and weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers to bypass application control enforcement. Key capabilities include: - Auditing Microsoft AppLocker deployments for policy weaknesses - Auditing Windows Defender Device Guard / Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) deployments - Displaying complex allowlist policies and associated problems in a clear, readable format - Identifying areas on a system where untrusted code execution is possible - Providing independent validation that endpoint security controls are delivering the intended security outcome The tool is intended for use by security practitioners and auditors who need to: - Validate that application allowlisting controls are functioning as intended - Identify policy gaps that could be leveraged by attackers - Demonstrate to auditors that their allowlisting implementation is effective Technical details: - Current version: V4.1 (released 24/01/2024) - File size: 3.54 MB - Dependency: Microsoft .NET Framework v4.0+ - Provided with SHA256 and Authentihash file hashes for verification The tool is provided free of charge by Airlock Digital and is distributed as a standalone Windows application.