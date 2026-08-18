Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems.
Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems.
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is a free utility designed to audit application allowlists for weaknesses and misconfigurations across Windows environments. It is vendor-agnostic, meaning it can test allowlist implementations regardless of which product is being used to enforce them. The tool works by performing automated file load tests on a system to identify locations where untrusted code can successfully execute. It surfaces policy gaps and weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers to bypass application control enforcement. Key capabilities include: - Auditing Microsoft AppLocker deployments for policy weaknesses - Auditing Windows Defender Device Guard / Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) deployments - Displaying complex allowlist policies and associated problems in a clear, readable format - Identifying areas on a system where untrusted code execution is possible - Providing independent validation that endpoint security controls are delivering the intended security outcome The tool is intended for use by security practitioners and auditors who need to: - Validate that application allowlisting controls are functioning as intended - Identify policy gaps that could be leveraged by attackers - Demonstrate to auditors that their allowlisting implementation is effective Technical details: - Current version: V4.1 (released 24/01/2024) - File size: 3.54 MB - Dependency: Microsoft .NET Framework v4.0+ - Provided with SHA256 and Authentihash file hashes for verification The tool is provided free of charge by Airlock Digital and is distributed as a standalone Windows application.
Common questions about Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems, developed by Airlock Digital. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Applocker, Whitelist, Windows.
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor offers the following core capabilities:
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor integrates natively with Microsoft AppLocker, Windows Defender Device Guard, Windows Defender Application Control. Integration support lets security teams connect Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is built for security teams handling Applocker, Whitelist, Windows, Windows Security. It supports workflows including automated file load testing to identify untrusted code execution paths, auditing of microsoft applocker deployments for policy weaknesses, auditing of windows defender device guard / application control (wdac) deployments. Teams typically adopt Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airlock-digital-allowlisting-auditor
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is a free Endpoint Security tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://www.airlockdigital.com/application-whitelisting-auditor/ for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor include:
Compare all Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airlock-digital-allowlisting-auditor
Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor is for security teams and organizations that need Applocker, Whitelist, Windows, Windows Security, Security Audit. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
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