Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience Description

Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is an enterprise application control platform that enforces a deny-by-default security model across endpoints. It prevents unauthorized code, scripts, and processes from executing by allowing only explicitly trusted applications to run. Core function: - Blocks untrusted applications, scripts, and processes at the execution layer before they can cause harm - Supports both allowlisting and blocklisting to control what is permitted to execute - Applies across IT, OT, and hybrid environments, including legacy systems Application control capabilities: - Granular trust definitions at the file, path, publisher, or parent process level - One-Time Password (OTP)-based exception management for temporary, controlled access - Continuous monitoring of file executions and execution attempts across all endpoints - Scalable policy deployment across large, distributed environments Compliance and visibility: - Supports regulatory frameworks including PCI-DSS and the Essential Eight - Logs every execution and execution attempt for audit and compliance purposes - Provides visibility into what is running across endpoints in real time File intelligence: - Integrates with VirusTotal to provide file-level threat context for files attempting execution The platform is designed for security teams seeking proactive prevention rather than reactive detection, reducing attack surface by ensuring only trusted software executes across enterprise environments.