Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform enforcing deny-by-default on endpoints.
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform enforcing deny-by-default on endpoints.
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is an enterprise application control platform that enforces a deny-by-default security model across endpoints. It prevents unauthorized code, scripts, and processes from executing by allowing only explicitly trusted applications to run. Core function: - Blocks untrusted applications, scripts, and processes at the execution layer before they can cause harm - Supports both allowlisting and blocklisting to control what is permitted to execute - Applies across IT, OT, and hybrid environments, including legacy systems Application control capabilities: - Granular trust definitions at the file, path, publisher, or parent process level - One-Time Password (OTP)-based exception management for temporary, controlled access - Continuous monitoring of file executions and execution attempts across all endpoints - Scalable policy deployment across large, distributed environments Compliance and visibility: - Supports regulatory frameworks including PCI-DSS and the Essential Eight - Logs every execution and execution attempt for audit and compliance purposes - Provides visibility into what is running across endpoints in real time File intelligence: - Integrates with VirusTotal to provide file-level threat context for files attempting execution The platform is designed for security teams seeking proactive prevention rather than reactive detection, reducing attack surface by ensuring only trusted software executes across enterprise environments.
Common questions about Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform enforcing deny-by-default on endpoints, developed by Airlock Digital. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Whitelist, Ransomware Prevention, Zero Trust Architecture.
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience offers the following core capabilities:
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience integrates natively with VirusTotal. Integration support lets security teams connect Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is built for security teams handling Whitelist, Ransomware Prevention, Zero Trust Architecture, PCI DSS. It supports workflows including deny-by-default application control enforcement, application allowlisting at file, path, publisher, or parent process level, application blocklisting. Teams typically adopt Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airlock-digital-cyber-resilience
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.airlockdigital.com/cyber-resilience or contact Airlock Digital directly.
Popular alternatives to Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience include:
Compare all Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airlock-digital-cyber-resilience
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is for security teams and organizations that need Whitelist, Ransomware Prevention, Zero Trust Architecture, PCI DSS, Visibility. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
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