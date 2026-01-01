Top picks: Primary, ESET AI Skills Checker, Unbound Governance Layer — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agent Wiz alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agent Wiz is a free Agentic AI Security tool developed by Repello AI. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Primary, ESET AI Skills Checker, Unbound Governance Layer, Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution, and AvePoint AgentPulse. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agent Wiz, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems
API-first security platform protecting AI agents and AI-enabled APIs
AI agent security platform providing visibility, risk mgmt & governance
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents
AI infrastructure security platform for discovering, securing, and governing AI agents
Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents.
Security audit service for agentic AI systems via threat modeling & red teaming.
Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI.
Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement.
Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance.
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Governance & audit controls for AI security agents performing autonomous remediation.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems
Open-source CLI tool to map, threat-model, and secure AI agent workflows.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts
AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle
Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads.
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
Agent-based security solution for MCP chains and AI agent tool usage
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agent Wiz.
The most popular alternatives to Agent Wiz include Primary, ESET AI Skills Checker, Unbound Governance Layer, Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution, and AvePoint AgentPulse. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agent Wiz listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agent Wiz is a free Agentic AI Security tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agent Wiz is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.