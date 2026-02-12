Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX: Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Agentic AI platform for building and deploying AI agents, Cortex Extended Data Lake for unified security data collection and normalization, AI-driven SOC platform with unified data and automation..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.