Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX
Enterprise and mid-market SOCs buried under alert fatigue should evaluate Cortex AgentiX primarily for its incident response automation; the platform ships with 1000+ prebuilt playbooks and agentic AI that can execute remediation across endpoint, network, and cloud without human handoff. The NIST RS.MI and RS.AN coverage is substantive here,it actually closes the gap between detection and mitigation that most platforms treat as separate problems. Skip this if your team lacks the data normalization infrastructure to feed agents reliably; Cortex AgentiX assumes you're already normalizing logs through its Extended Data Lake or equivalent, and garbage in means agents that make poor decisions at scale.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX: Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Agentic AI platform for building and deploying AI agents, Cortex Extended Data Lake for unified security data collection and normalization, AI-driven SOC platform with unified data and automation..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX differentiates with Agentic AI platform for building and deploying AI agents, Cortex Extended Data Lake for unified security data collection and normalization, AI-driven SOC platform with unified data and automation.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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