Top picks: Onyx Platform, Skill Scanner, Tenet Security Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Trent AI. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Onyx Platform, Skill Scanner, Tenet Security Platform, AIR, and SkillScan. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 6 capabilities with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
Shares 7 capabilities with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: Security Scanning, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +3 more
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Shares 6 capabilities with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: OWASP, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +2 more
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Shares 5 capabilities with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
Security scanner and verifier for AI agent tools, MCP servers, and plugins.
Shares 6 capabilities with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: Security Scanning, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +2 more
Security scanner that analyzes OpenClaw AI agent skills for malicious behavior.
Shares 6 capabilities with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: Security Scanning, OWASP, LLM Security, GenAI Security +2 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 5 capabilities with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Security scanner and verifier for AI agent tools, MCP servers, and plugins.
Security scanner that analyzes OpenClaw AI agent skills for malicious behavior.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
AI agent governance platform detecting prompt injection, PII, and credential threats.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security proxy that inspects and enforces policy on AI agent network traffic.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
Security guardrails platform for autonomous AI coding agents.
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
Security layer for OpenClaw AI agents protecting against prompt injection attacks
Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems
Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution.
The most popular alternatives to Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution include Onyx Platform, Skill Scanner, Tenet Security Platform, AIR, and SkillScan. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.