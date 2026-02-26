CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Agent Wiz is a Python CLI tool by Repello AI that extracts agentic workflows from AI frameworks and performs automated threat assessments using established threat modeling methodologies. The tool uses AST-based static parsing to extract agent-based workflows from code, enabling developers and security teams to visualize complex LLM-powered systems. The tool supports multiple AI orchestration frameworks including Autogen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LangGraph, LlamaIndex, n8n, OpenAI Agents, Pydantic-AI, Swarm, and Google-ADK. For each framework, it extracts agents, tool functions, agent-to-agent transitions, tool call chains, and group agents. Agent Wiz implements the MAESTRO threat modeling framework, which evaluates workflows across seven dimensions: Mission (system purpose and security objectives), Assets (critical components inventory), Entrypoints (attack surfaces and access vectors), Security Controls (defensive measures), Threats (vulnerabilities and attack scenarios), Risks (impact and likelihood assessment), and Operations (runtime security considerations). The tool provides three main capabilities through its CLI: extract workflows from source code into standardized JSON graph representations, visualize agent workflows using interactive D3-based HTML visualizations, and analyze workflows to generate comprehensive threat assessment reports in markdown format. The JSON output includes nodes, edges, and metadata about the framework used.
Common questions about Agent Wiz including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agent Wiz is CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows, developed by Repello AI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Threat Analysis, Visualization, Workflow.
Agent Wiz offers the following core capabilities:
Agent Wiz integrates natively with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex, n8n, OpenAI Agents, Pydantic-AI, Swarm, Google ADK, OpenAI API. Integration support lets security teams connect Agent Wiz to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agent Wiz is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
Agent Wiz is built for security teams handling Threat Analysis, Visualization, Workflow. It supports workflows including ast-based static parsing of ai agent source code to extract workflows, structured json graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, interactive d3-based html visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Teams typically adopt Agent Wiz when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agent-wiz
Agent Wiz is a free AI Security tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://github.com/Repello-AI/Agent-Wiz for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to Agent Wiz include:
Compare all Agent Wiz alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agent-wiz
Agent Wiz is for security teams and organizations that need Threat Analysis, Visualization, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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