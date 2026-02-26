Agent Wiz Description

Agent Wiz is a Python CLI tool by Repello AI that extracts agentic workflows from AI frameworks and performs automated threat assessments using established threat modeling methodologies. The tool uses AST-based static parsing to extract agent-based workflows from code, enabling developers and security teams to visualize complex LLM-powered systems. The tool supports multiple AI orchestration frameworks including Autogen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LangGraph, LlamaIndex, n8n, OpenAI Agents, Pydantic-AI, Swarm, and Google-ADK. For each framework, it extracts agents, tool functions, agent-to-agent transitions, tool call chains, and group agents. Agent Wiz implements the MAESTRO threat modeling framework, which evaluates workflows across seven dimensions: Mission (system purpose and security objectives), Assets (critical components inventory), Entrypoints (attack surfaces and access vectors), Security Controls (defensive measures), Threats (vulnerabilities and attack scenarios), Risks (impact and likelihood assessment), and Operations (runtime security considerations). The tool provides three main capabilities through its CLI: extract workflows from source code into standardized JSON graph representations, visualize agent workflows using interactive D3-based HTML visualizations, and analyze workflows to generate comprehensive threat assessment reports in markdown format. The JSON output includes nodes, edges, and metadata about the framework used.