Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Capsule Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents: Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement. built by Capsule Security. Core capabilities include Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents differentiates with Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents is developed by Capsule Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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