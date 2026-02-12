Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents: Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement. built by Capsule Security. Core capabilities include Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.