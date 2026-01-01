Top picks: JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Evoke Security — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating KeyRunner alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
KeyRunner is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by KeyRunner. Security professionals most commonly compare it with JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Evoke Security, Promptfoo MCP Proxy, and Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX). All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to KeyRunner, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 5 capabilities with KeyRunner: Runtime Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Shares 4 capabilities with KeyRunner: Runtime Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 4 capabilities with KeyRunner: Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Shares 5 capabilities with KeyRunner: PII, AI Gateway, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Shares 5 capabilities with KeyRunner: RBAC, AI Gateway, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Shares 5 capabilities with KeyRunner: Runtime Security, Secrets Management, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Shares 5 capabilities with KeyRunner: Runtime Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Shares 5 capabilities with KeyRunner: AI Gateway, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents
Context-aware access control for AI pipelines, LLMs, and multi-agent workflows.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Identity & authorization platform for human, API, and AI agent identities.
Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
Security guardrails platform for autonomous AI coding agents.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
AI agent governance platform detecting prompt injection, PII, and credential threats.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to KeyRunner.
The most popular alternatives to KeyRunner include JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Evoke Security, Promptfoo MCP Proxy, and Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX). These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to KeyRunner listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
KeyRunner is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
KeyRunner is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.