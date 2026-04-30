Introduction

Agentic AI is moving fast. Faster than most security teams are ready for. You're no longer just securing models. You're securing autonomous systems that call APIs, read memory, spawn sub-agents, and make decisions without a human in the loop.

The attack surface is genuinely new. Prompt injection via tool outputs. Credential theft through MCP skill files. Agent-to-agent lateral movement. Data exfiltration through RAG pipelines. These aren't theoretical. They're happening in production environments right now, and most traditional security controls weren't built for them.

This roundup covers seven tools purpose-built for agentic AI security. Some focus on runtime enforcement. Some on visibility and audit trails. One is free and runs locally. None of them are perfect for every situation, so the goal here is to help you figure out which ones actually fit your environment and threat model.

Compare Agentic AI Security Tools Side by Side Compare Agentic AI Security Tools Side by Side

1. Agent Vault Visit Website Agent Vault secures the full lifecycle of autonomous AI agents using cryptographic controls, not just policy rules. It enforces tool execution through a signed registry with public/private key validation, meaning an agent can't call an unsigned tool even if it's been instructed to. If you're running multi-agent workflows in regulated industries, the post-quantum cryptography support and immutable audit trails are worth serious attention. Key Highlights Cryptographically signed tool registry blocks unauthorized tool execution at runtime

Post-quantum cryptography support for forward-looking key management

Encrypted agent memory and RAG pipelines prevent data leakage between agent sessions

Zero-trust agent-to-agent communication with behavioral drift detection

Human-in-the-loop controls for high-stakes autonomous decisions Learn more about Agent Vault and find alternatives 1. Agent Vault Agent Vault secures the full lifecycle of autonomous AI agents using cryptographic controls, not just policy rules. It enforces tool execution through a signed registry with public/private key validation, meaning an agent can't call an unsigned tool even if it's been instructed to. If you're running multi-agent workflows in regulated industries, the post-quantum cryptography support and immutable audit trails are worth serious attention. Key Highlights Cryptographically signed tool registry blocks unauthorized tool execution at runtime

Post-quantum cryptography support for forward-looking key management

Encrypted agent memory and RAG pipelines prevent data leakage between agent sessions

Zero-trust agent-to-agent communication with behavioral drift detection

Human-in-the-loop controls for high-stakes autonomous decisions Visit Agent Vault website

2. Aiceberg Guardian Agent Visit Website Aiceberg Guardian Agent gives you real-time observability into what your LLM agents are actually doing: every tool call, every memory access, every input-to-output chain. The patented explainable AI layer is the differentiator here. Most monitoring tools tell you something happened. This one tells you why the agent made the decision it did. Key Highlights Millisecond latency monitoring with no meaningful performance overhead

Input-to-output linking traces decisions across multi-step agent workflows



3. Aira Security Visit Website Aira Security sits between your users, agents, and models as a gateway that enforces policy on every interaction. It inspects MCP tool calls in real time and applies behavior-based threat detection to catch anomalies that rule-based systems miss. If you're running multi-agent collaboration and worried about one compromised agent poisoning others, this is built for that scenario. Key Highlights MCP tool call inspection at the gateway level before execution

Behavior-based anomaly detection catches deviations from established agent baselines



4. Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform Visit Website Archestra is an enterprise MCP orchestration platform that treats security as infrastructure. It runs Kubernetes-native with secrets management, deterministic guardrails against prompt injection and data exfiltration, and a private MCP server registry with version control. The Prometheus and OpenTelemetry integrations mean your existing observability stack can ingest AI agent telemetry without building custom pipelines. Key Highlights Deterministic guardrails block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents

Private MCP server registry with version control and per-team access management



5. AvePoint AgentPulse Visit Website AvePoint AgentPulse is built for organizations running AI agents on top of Microsoft 365. It handles governance, data protection, lifecycle management, and compliance in one platform. If your agents are touching SharePoint, Teams, or Exchange data, this fills a gap that generic AI security tools don't address. Key Highlights Native Microsoft 365 integration for agents operating on enterprise collaboration data

Data security posture management with automated lifecycle controls



6. Caterpillar Visit Website Caterpillar is a free, open-source scanner for AI skill files and MCP configurations. It detects credential theft attempts, data exfiltration behaviors, obfuscation techniques, and supply chain tampering in skill logic before you deploy anything. Install it with curl or npm, point it at a directory, and get a letter-grade report. No API key, no account, no vendor relationship required. Key Highlights Detects credential theft attempts targeting API keys, SSH keys, passwords, and tokens

Identifies supply chain tampering and dependency injection in skill files



7. CloudMatos Aegis Gateway Visit Website CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is a policy enforcement point for AI agent actions, operating at sub-20ms latency so it doesn't become a bottleneck in production. It blocks 47 documented threat types including prompt injection, enforces domain allowlists, redacts PII and PHI before it leaves your environment, and supports shadow mode so you can test policies before they go live. That shadow mode feature alone saves a lot of painful rollbacks. Key Highlights Sub-20ms policy evaluation latency keeps enforcement from degrading agent performance

Shadow mode lets you test policies against live traffic before enforcing them



How to Choose the Right Tool

Agentic AI security is not one problem. It's five or six overlapping problems depending on your stack. Before you evaluate any of these tools, get specific about what you're actually trying to solve. Are you worried about what agents do at runtime? What they can access? Whether you can audit their decisions after the fact? The answers change which tool belongs in your environment.

Deployment model and data residency: Most of these tools are cloud-deployed. If you're in a regulated industry with strict data residency requirements, that matters. Caterpillar is the only on-premises option in this list. Agent Vault and Archestra offer more infrastructure control than the others, but verify before you commit.

MCP and tool call coverage: If your agents use the Model Context Protocol, you need a tool that actually inspects MCP traffic. Aira Security and Archestra both have native MCP support. Caterpillar scans MCP config files statically. Not every tool in this list covers MCP explicitly, so check before assuming.

Runtime enforcement vs. visibility: There's a real difference between tools that watch and tools that block. Aiceberg Guardian Agent is primarily observability. CloudMatos Aegis Gateway and Aira Security enforce policy in real time. Agent Vault enforces at the cryptographic layer. Know which one you need before you start a trial.

Latency tolerance: If your agents are in a customer-facing workflow, adding a 200ms security layer is a problem. CloudMatos Aegis Gateway publishes a sub-20ms policy evaluation SLA. Aiceberg claims millisecond monitoring latency. For others, ask specifically about p99 latency under load before signing anything.

Existing stack integration: Archestra is the clear winner if you're already running Kubernetes, Prometheus, and OpenTelemetry. AvePoint AgentPulse is the obvious choice if your agents live in Microsoft 365. Forcing a tool into an environment it wasn't designed for creates more work than it saves.

Team size and operational overhead: A 3-person security team can't babysit a tool that requires constant tuning. Caterpillar requires zero operational overhead. CloudMatos Aegis Gateway's shadow mode reduces the risk of misconfiguration. Agent Vault's centralized control plane is powerful but assumes someone owns it. Match the tool's operational demands to your team's actual capacity.

Compliance and audit requirements: If you're heading into a SOC 2, ISO 27001, or HIPAA audit, immutable audit trails are non-negotiable. Agent Vault, CloudMatos Aegis Gateway, and AvePoint AgentPulse all explicitly support compliance workflows. Aiceberg's explainable AI output can also serve as audit evidence for AI decision-making.

Budget and procurement timeline: Caterpillar is free and you can start today. Every other tool in this list is commercial with no public pricing. If you're in a budget cycle or need to justify spend, start with Caterpillar to understand your actual exposure, then build the business case for a commercial tool based on what you find.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes agentic AI security different from standard AI/ML security? Traditional AI security focuses on model inputs and outputs. Agentic AI security has to cover autonomous actions: tool calls, memory reads, API executions, and agent-to-agent communication. An agent can exfiltrate data, escalate privileges, or get prompt-injected through a tool response, none of which a standard model security control will catch. Is prompt injection still a real threat in agentic systems? Can I use more than one of these tools together? Which of these tools is appropriate for a small team or startup? How do I evaluate these tools without putting production agents at risk? What NIST framework categories are most relevant for agentic AI security?

Conclusion

Agentic AI security is not a solved problem. The tools in this list are early but serious. Some are better for enforcement, some for visibility, some for compliance. None of them replace a clear threat model for your specific agent architecture. Start by understanding what your agents can actually do, what data they touch, and what happens if one gets compromised. Then pick the tool that closes the gap you care most about. If you're not sure where to start, run Caterpillar on your existing skill files today. It's free, it takes ten minutes, and the results will tell you more than any vendor demo.