Verno Labs Platform Description

Verno Labs Platform is a security platform designed to protect AI agents across their development and production lifecycle. It consists of three core modules that work together: Verno Red, Verno Guard, and Verno Fix. Verno Red is an automated red teaming component that runs adversarial attacks against AI agents. It conducts multi-turn, adaptive, and continuous attack campaigns against text, voice, and multimodal agents. Findings are mapped to OWASP, MITRE, and CWE frameworks, with critical findings surfaced within 52 hours. Verno Guard is a runtime monitoring component that observes every agent interaction and tool call in production environments. It detects adversarial behavior and surfaces structured incidents with severity ratings, contextual information, and reconstructed attack chains. It covers all agent types, tool calls, and modalities, with critical incidents surfaced in seconds. Verno Fix is a remediation tracking component that converts findings from Verno Red and Verno Guard into prioritized remediation tasks. It tracks each finding from discovery through to validated closure, integrating with existing developer and incident management tooling. The platform includes a unified console for managing campaigns, investigating incidents, and orchestrating remediation across all three modules. Developer tooling is available via a Python SDK, a terminal UI (CLI), and an API. The Python SDK is compatible with LangChain, LangGraph, and custom agent orchestration frameworks. The platform's design creates a feedback loop where red team findings inform runtime detection rules, and runtime incidents inform future attack campaigns.