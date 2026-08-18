AI agent security platform for red teaming, runtime protection & remediation.
AI agent security platform for red teaming, runtime protection & remediation.
Verno Labs Platform is a security platform designed to protect AI agents across their development and production lifecycle. It consists of three core modules that work together: Verno Red, Verno Guard, and Verno Fix. Verno Red is an automated red teaming component that runs adversarial attacks against AI agents. It conducts multi-turn, adaptive, and continuous attack campaigns against text, voice, and multimodal agents. Findings are mapped to OWASP, MITRE, and CWE frameworks, with critical findings surfaced within 52 hours. Verno Guard is a runtime monitoring component that observes every agent interaction and tool call in production environments. It detects adversarial behavior and surfaces structured incidents with severity ratings, contextual information, and reconstructed attack chains. It covers all agent types, tool calls, and modalities, with critical incidents surfaced in seconds. Verno Fix is a remediation tracking component that converts findings from Verno Red and Verno Guard into prioritized remediation tasks. It tracks each finding from discovery through to validated closure, integrating with existing developer and incident management tooling. The platform includes a unified console for managing campaigns, investigating incidents, and orchestrating remediation across all three modules. Developer tooling is available via a Python SDK, a terminal UI (CLI), and an API. The Python SDK is compatible with LangChain, LangGraph, and custom agent orchestration frameworks. The platform's design creates a feedback loop where red team findings inform runtime detection rules, and runtime incidents inform future attack campaigns.
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Verno Labs Platform is AI agent security platform for red teaming, runtime protection & remediation, developed by Verno Labs. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Pentesting, LLM Security.
Verno Labs Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Verno Labs Platform integrates natively with Slack, Jira, PagerDuty, Incident.io, LangChain, LangGraph. Integration support lets security teams connect Verno Labs Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Verno Labs Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Verno Labs Platform is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Pentesting, LLM Security, LLM Guardrails. It supports workflows including automated multi-turn adversarial attack campaigns against ai agents (verno red), runtime monitoring of agent interactions and tool calls in production (verno guard), structured incident surfacing with severity, context, and attack chain reconstruction (verno guard). Teams typically adopt Verno Labs Platform when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/verno-labs-platform
Verno Labs Platform is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://vernolabs.ai/platform or contact Verno Labs directly.
Popular alternatives to Verno Labs Platform include:
Compare all Verno Labs Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/verno-labs-platform
Verno Labs Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Pentesting, LLM Security, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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