LLM Guardrails sit between your AI applications and the model, inspecting prompts and responses in real time to block prompt injection, jailbreaks, sensitive data leakage, and unsafe or off-policy outputs. Treat them as a firewall for the LLM layer: they enforce input and output policy at runtime, where your existing AppSec controls have no visibility. Security leaders adopting this category are usually trying to ship GenAI features and agents without exposing prompts, training data, or downstream systems to abuse. The options here range from open-source filtering libraries you self-host to managed inline proxies that sit directly in the request path.

The most comprehensive LLM Guardrails directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

Read more

We cover 74 LLM Guardrails tools , 2 free and 72 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.