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LLM Guardrails sit between your AI applications and the model, inspecting prompts and responses in real time to block prompt injection, jailbreaks, sensitive data leakage, and unsafe or off-policy outputs. Treat them as a firewall for the LLM layer: they enforce input and output policy at runtime, where your existing AppSec controls have no visibility. Security leaders adopting this category are usually trying to ship GenAI features and agents without exposing prompts, training data, or downstream systems to abuse. The options here range from open-source filtering libraries you self-host to managed inline proxies that sit directly in the request path.
We cover 74 LLM Guardrails tools, 2 free and 72 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Policy enforcement & monitoring layer for Microsoft Copilot deployments.
Runtime AI policy enforcement: capture, evaluate, intervene, and investigate AI sessions.
AI security platform proxying LLM traffic with guardrails, SOC, and governance.
Configurable guardrails for Amazon Bedrock AI requests via an API gateway.
Runtime guardrails for LLM prompts/responses: detects data leaks & prompt injection.
Platform securing AI apps and employee AI use via guardrails & threat detection.
Inline firewall inspecting AI prompts/responses for injections & policy violations.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments.
Runtime guardrailing and cyber security inspection
Open-source framework for real-time LLM safety, policy & compliance enforcement.
LLM pipeline observability: tracing, monitoring, and alerting for GenAI systems.
Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops.
Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control.
Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model.
Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs.
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
Protects sensitive data in LLM prompts without exposing plain-text to providers.
AI guardrails tool for PII/PHI detection, masking & content filtering in LLM apps.
SaaS API for PII/PHI detection & masking in AI workflows.
Redacts PII from user inputs before sending to ChatGPT for GDPR/HIPAA compliance.
Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses.
Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance.
Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval.
Common questions about LLM Guardrails tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
LLM guardrails are runtime controls that inspect every prompt going into a model and every response coming out, enforcing policy at the moment of inference. They detect and block prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, leakage of PII or secrets, toxic or off-topic outputs, and unsafe tool calls by agents. Unlike model-level safety tuning, guardrails are external, configurable, and sit in your application's request path so you control the rules.
They operate at different layers. AI-SPM is discovery and governance: it inventories your models, datasets, and AI pipelines, scores their posture, and flags misconfigurations and shadow AI. Guardrails are inline runtime enforcement that inspects live traffic to and from the model. SPM tells you what AI you have and whether it is configured safely; guardrails actively block malicious or non-compliant requests as they happen. Mature programs run both.
No tool stops it completely, and any vendor claiming otherwise is overselling. Prompt injection, especially indirect injection through retrieved documents or tool output, remains an open research problem. Good guardrails meaningfully reduce risk through input classification, output filtering, and policy enforcement, but they are one layer of defense in depth. Pair them with least-privilege tool access, human approval for high-risk actions, and strict separation of trusted instructions from untrusted data.
Open-source libraries are a strong starting point and give you full control over rules and where data lives, which matters when prompts carry sensitive content. The tradeoff is that you own the detection logic, latency tuning, threat-model updates, and scaling. Commercial inline platforms add managed detection models, analytics, multi-tenant policy management, and SLAs. Teams often prototype on open source and move to a commercial layer once GenAI features carry real production and compliance load.