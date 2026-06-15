Loading...
AI Security Posture Management (AI SPM) tools give security teams visibility and control over how AI gets used inside the organization. They surface shadow AI, the unsanctioned ChatGPT logins, copilots, and embedded model features that appear faster than anyone can govern them, then build an inventory of AI assets and the data flowing through them so you can catch risky prompts, sensitive data leaving for a model endpoint, and policy violations. If you are a CISO trying to answer what AI your people are actually using and what data it is touching, this is the category that closes that gap.
We cover 57 AI SPM tools, 1 free and 56 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Automated AI agent threat modeling tool with EU AI Act & NIST mapping.
Agentless AI data firewall for governing data flows to AI services.
AI & SaaS security platform for discovery, risk mgmt, and governance.
Discovers and inventories AI assets across enterprise codebases, clouds, and apps.
Monitors and governs enterprise AI tool usage via existing security stack.
Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org.
Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.
AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations.
Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring.
AI-focused exposure management for identifying & mitigating AI system vulns.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM.
AI tool discovery, adoption tracking, and security visibility platform
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
GenAI data protection platform preventing leaks and governing shadow AI
AI security platform for data protection across AI/ML development lifecycle
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI security platform for lifecycle protection, governance, and runtime defense
Tool roundups, buying guides, and strategic analysis from the CybersecTools resource library.
Common questions about AI SPM tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
AI SPM is a category of tools that discover, inventory, and monitor AI usage across an organization. They find shadow AI, the unsanctioned models and GenAI apps employees adopt on their own, catalog sanctioned AI assets, and watch the data moving into and out of them so security teams can enforce policy on prompts, data exposure, and model access from one place.
DSPM secures data wherever it lives, and CASB governs SaaS app usage broadly. AI SPM narrows the lens to AI specifically: which models and copilots are in use, what data is going into prompts, and whether that aligns with policy. The categories overlap, and some AI SPM tools extend CASB or DSPM platforms, so confirm whether you need a standalone product or a feature you already own.
Begin with where your AI risk concentrates. If it is employees pasting data into browser-based GenAI, favor tools strong at network and browser discovery with inline enforcement. If it is models your teams deploy in the cloud, favor tools that integrate with your CSP and ML pipelines. Then weigh data classification depth, enforcement versus reporting, framework mapping, and overlap with your existing stack.
Open-source pieces exist for parts of the problem, like LLM scanning and prompt-injection testing, but full AI SPM leans on broad discovery, data classification, and policy enforcement across the org, which is hard to assemble for free. Most teams buy a commercial tool for shadow AI visibility and use open-source utilities alongside it for red teaming and model testing.
AI adoption inside companies usually outpaces governance. People sign up for GenAI tools and turn on copilot features faster than security can review them, and sensitive data ends up in third-party models with no audit trail. Shadow AI discovery gives you the inventory and the data-flow visibility to set policy on reality rather than on what you assume is in use.