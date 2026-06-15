AI Security Posture Management (AI SPM) tools give security teams visibility and control over how AI gets used inside the organization. They surface shadow AI, the unsanctioned ChatGPT logins, copilots, and embedded model features that appear faster than anyone can govern them, then build an inventory of AI assets and the data flowing through them so you can catch risky prompts, sensitive data leaving for a model endpoint, and policy violations. If you are a CISO trying to answer what AI your people are actually using and what data it is touching, this is the category that closes that gap.

The most comprehensive AI SPM directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 57 AI SPM tools , 1 free and 56 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.