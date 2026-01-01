Top picks: Strike48 Platform, Embed Agentic Security Platform, Command Zero — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating SQUDO AI® alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SQUDO AI® is a commercial Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool developed by ITNB AG. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Strike48 Platform, Embed Agentic Security Platform, Command Zero, Autonomous Mode, and Guided Mode. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to SQUDO AI®, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with SQUDO AI®: Security Orchestration, Investigation, Alerting, Multi Tenancy +2 more
Agentic AI platform that automates security alert triage and investigation.
Shares 6 capabilities with SQUDO AI®: Triage, Security Orchestration, Investigation, Alerting +2 more
AI SOC platform for autonomous & assisted security alert investigation.
Shares 6 capabilities with SQUDO AI®: Triage, Security Orchestration, Investigation, Alerting +2 more
AI-driven autonomous security investigation agent by Legion Security.
Shares 6 capabilities with SQUDO AI®: Triage, Security Orchestration, Investigation, Alerting +2 more
AI security analyst tool that guides teams through security investigations.
Shares 5 capabilities with SQUDO AI®: Triage, Security Orchestration, Investigation, Alerting +1 more
Agentic security platform automating detection, investigation, and remediation end-to-end.
Shares 5 capabilities with SQUDO AI®: Triage, Security Orchestration, Investigation, AI SOC +1 more
Agentic security orchestration platform unifying tools across fragmented SOC environments.
Shares 4 capabilities with SQUDO AI®: Security Orchestration, Investigation, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
AI-powered SOC platform automating alert triage, investigation, and response.
Shares 4 capabilities with SQUDO AI®: Triage, Security Orchestration, Alerting, AI SOC
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
Agentic AI platform that automates security alert triage and investigation.
AI SOC platform for autonomous & assisted security alert investigation.
AI-driven autonomous security investigation agent by Legion Security.
AI security analyst tool that guides teams through security investigations.
Agentic security platform automating detection, investigation, and remediation end-to-end.
Agentic security orchestration platform unifying tools across fragmented SOC environments.
AI-powered SOC platform automating alert triage, investigation, and response.
AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation.
AI agent platform automating SOC alert triage, investigation, and NIS2 compliance.
AI-driven, connector-agnostic SOAR platform for automated SecOps.
AI multi-agent SOC platform automating alert investigation and triage.
AI-driven unified SecOps platform for threat detection, triage, and response.
AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation
Agentic AI platform for SOC, IR, vuln mgmt, and security ops automation.
Agentic AI platform for enterprise SecOps with a proprietary red team AI model.
Agentic AI platform for autonomous SOC ops, alert correlation & threat response.
AI security orchestration platform that counters AI-driven attack campaigns.
AI-native autonomous SOC platform for threat detection and response
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation
AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management
AI SOC agents platform automating threat investigation & incident triage.
Agentic SOC platform using mesh AI for alert triage, investigation & response.
Agentic AI platform for autonomous, end-to-end enterprise security risk reduction.
Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts.
Automates risk discovery, notification, and remediation across security tools
AI-powered investigation platform with agentic workflows and GenAI assistants
AI-powered SOC analyst that autonomously investigates security alerts
Unified API platform that normalizes & aggregates data across security tools.
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging
AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows
AI-powered security platform that correlates signals & automates actions
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response
AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response
AI-driven SOAR platform for automated incident response & threat detection
AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks
SOAR platform for automating and orchestrating incident response workflows
AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt
Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management
Incident management platform with automation, workflows, and playbooks
No-code SOAR platform for automating security workflows and response tasks
Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response
Unified SOAR platform for centralized security management and automation
SOAR platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response
AI-powered SOC platform for autonomous alert triage, investigation & response
Security hyperautomation platform for SOC workflow automation with AI agents
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to SQUDO AI®.
The most popular alternatives to SQUDO AI® include Strike48 Platform, Embed Agentic Security Platform, Command Zero, Autonomous Mode, and Guided Mode. These Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to SQUDO AI® listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Orchestration Automation and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
SQUDO AI® is a commercial Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
SQUDO AI® is a Security Orchestration Automation and Response tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security orchestration automation and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.