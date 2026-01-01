Top picks: EasyDMARC Email Auth for Gmail, Yahoo & Microsoft, Red Sift OnDMARC, MX Layer Outbound Email Filtering — plus 45 more compared.Email & Messaging Security
Evaluating IntoDNS.AI alternatives comes down to matching Email & Messaging Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
IntoDNS.AI is a free Email Security Platforms tool developed by Cobytes B.V.. Security professionals most commonly compare it with EasyDMARC Email Auth for Gmail, Yahoo & Microsoft, Red Sift OnDMARC, MX Layer Outbound Email Filtering, INKY DMARC Monitoring, and Mimecast DMARC Analyzer. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to IntoDNS.AI, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Domain scanner & compliance tool for Gmail, Yahoo & Microsoft DMARC requirements.
Shares 5 capabilities with IntoDNS.AI: Authentication, DNS Security, DMARC, DKIM +1 more
Email authentication platform implementing DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI protocols
Shares 3 capabilities with IntoDNS.AI: DMARC, DKIM, SPF
Outbound email filtering platform for spam prevention and IP reputation mgmt
Shares 3 capabilities with IntoDNS.AI: DMARC, DKIM, SPF
DMARC monitoring tool for email deliverability and brand protection
Shares 3 capabilities with IntoDNS.AI: DMARC, DKIM, SPF
DMARC implementation & monitoring tool to prevent domain spoofing attacks
Shares 3 capabilities with IntoDNS.AI: DMARC, DKIM, SPF
DMARC management platform for email authentication and domain protection
Shares 3 capabilities with IntoDNS.AI: DMARC, DKIM, SPF
DMARC management platform for email authentication and domain protection
Shares 3 capabilities with IntoDNS.AI: DMARC, DKIM, SPF
Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security
Shares 3 capabilities with IntoDNS.AI: DMARC, DKIM, SPF
Domain scanner & compliance tool for Gmail, Yahoo & Microsoft DMARC requirements.
Email authentication platform implementing DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI protocols
Outbound email filtering platform for spam prevention and IP reputation mgmt
DMARC monitoring tool for email deliverability and brand protection
DMARC implementation & monitoring tool to prevent domain spoofing attacks
DMARC management platform for email authentication and domain protection
DMARC management platform for email authentication and domain protection
Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security
Free DMARC monitoring tool for identifying email senders and authentication status
Email server with antispam, antivirus, and security features for Linux/Windows
Managed Proofpoint email security service for phishing & BEC protection.
Cloud-managed DMARC record hosting with DNS-free policy management.
Platform automating DMARC compliance via record mgmt, reporting & policy enforcement.
Manages BIMI records, logo hosting, VMC/CMC certs, and DNS config for email branding.
DMARC management platform for email auth enforcement across domains.
MSP-focused multi-tenant DMARC management platform for email auth at scale.
DMARC monitoring platform protecting domains from spoofing and BEC attacks.
Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats
DMARC visualization tool for email domain protection and authentication
AI-based email security for M365 with phishing, BEC & malware detection.
Cloud-based managed email filtering against phishing, ransomware & BEC.
Email security gateway appliance for spam/malware filtering and mail flow control.
Email aliasing service that forwards mail to real inboxes without exposing them.
A command-line tool that analyzes SPF and DMARC records to identify domains vulnerable to email spoofing attacks.
Email security platform with phishing/BEC protection and MDR/XDR integration
All-in-one email security platform for threat protection and compliance
Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss
DKIM record validation tool that verifies public key DNS configuration
Email security platform enhanced with multi-tenant mgmt & automation tools
Composable email infrastructure platform with threat detection and AI ops.
Email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring
AI-powered DMARC monitoring and email authentication security platform
Email threat protection for Microsoft 365 with advanced detection capabilities
Email and collaboration security for Microsoft 365 environments
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
Cloudflare Cloud Email Security is a cloud-based email protection service that safeguards organizations against phishing, malware, spam, and other email-borne threats through integrated threat detection and prevention capabilities.
Cloud-based email security platform protecting against phishing, ransomware, BEC
Behavioral email security platform protecting inbound, outbound, and internal mail
Email security platform with inline threat protection and compliant archiving
Cloud-based email security platform protecting against phishing & ransomware
Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats
Cloud-native email security platform for phishing detection and response
AI-powered email security platform for threat detection and compliance
Email security gateway protecting against spam, phishing, viruses & data leaks
Email security gateway protecting against phishing, BEC, and email-borne threats
Cloud-based email security platform with AI-powered threat detection
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to IntoDNS.AI.
The most popular alternatives to IntoDNS.AI include EasyDMARC Email Auth for Gmail, Yahoo & Microsoft, Red Sift OnDMARC, MX Layer Outbound Email Filtering, INKY DMARC Monitoring, and Mimecast DMARC Analyzer. These Email Security Platforms tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to IntoDNS.AI listed on CybersecTools, all within the Email Security Platforms category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
IntoDNS.AI is a free Email Security Platforms tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
IntoDNS.AI is a Email Security Platforms tool within the broader Email & Messaging Security category. It is used by security professionals for email security platforms capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.