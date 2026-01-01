Altospam Mailsafe Logo

Altospam Mailsafe is a cloud-based email security solution that filters inbound email traffic to protect organizations from spam and malicious emails. The solution operates as a gateway service that analyzes emails in real-time before delivery to the organization's mail server. The platform uses artificial intelligence for behavioral analysis of emails and employs multiple filtering technologies. These include heuristic analysis using regular expressions to identify spam characteristics, real-time blackhole lists (RBL/DNSBL) for IP reputation checking, collaborative spam signature databases, and Bayesian filters that use statistical word distribution analysis. Mailsafe performs DNS record verification to validate sender legitimacy, implements SPF and DKIM authentication protocols, and analyzes sender domain validity. The solution examines HTML code and PDF files for dangerous JavaScript, analyzes URLs for suspicious links, and evaluates images based on characteristics commonly used by spammers. Additional filtering techniques include greylisting (temporary message rejection), teergrubing (session maintenance to slow suspicious connections), and transaction history analysis between senders and recipients. The platform maintains both blacklists and whitelists, with self-learning capabilities for whitelist management. Organizations can configure custom whitelists and policies. The solution aims to reduce bandwidth consumption, improve network performance, and protect employee productivity by blocking spam before it reaches the mail server.

Altospam Mailsafe is Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats developed by Altospam. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud.

