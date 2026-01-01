Altospam Mailsafe
Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats
Altospam Mailsafe
Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats
Altospam Mailsafe Description
Altospam Mailsafe is a cloud-based email security solution that filters inbound email traffic to protect organizations from spam and malicious emails. The solution operates as a gateway service that analyzes emails in real-time before delivery to the organization's mail server. The platform uses artificial intelligence for behavioral analysis of emails and employs multiple filtering technologies. These include heuristic analysis using regular expressions to identify spam characteristics, real-time blackhole lists (RBL/DNSBL) for IP reputation checking, collaborative spam signature databases, and Bayesian filters that use statistical word distribution analysis. Mailsafe performs DNS record verification to validate sender legitimacy, implements SPF and DKIM authentication protocols, and analyzes sender domain validity. The solution examines HTML code and PDF files for dangerous JavaScript, analyzes URLs for suspicious links, and evaluates images based on characteristics commonly used by spammers. Additional filtering techniques include greylisting (temporary message rejection), teergrubing (session maintenance to slow suspicious connections), and transaction history analysis between senders and recipients. The platform maintains both blacklists and whitelists, with self-learning capabilities for whitelist management. Organizations can configure custom whitelists and policies. The solution aims to reduce bandwidth consumption, improve network performance, and protect employee productivity by blocking spam before it reaches the mail server.
Altospam Mailsafe FAQ
Common questions about Altospam Mailsafe including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Altospam Mailsafe is Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats developed by Altospam. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership