AnubisNetworks Email Security Logo

AnubisNetworks Email Security

Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AnubisNetworks Email Security Description

AnubisNetworks Email Security is an email security platform designed for complex organizations requiring advanced protection beyond standard Exchange or Microsoft 365 environments. The platform is available as a cloud service or on-premises deployment for enterprises, MSSPs, and telcos. The solution integrates with email systems through DNS record routing and operates as an additional security layer. It uses global threat intelligence that synchronizes network reputation, malware signatures, and email fingerprints in real-time across all deployments. The platform incorporates multiple third-party antimalware engines including Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, and Check Point, combined with over a dozen threat intelligence sources. These inputs feed into a machine learning mechanism for threat detection and analysis. Security capabilities include anti-fraud, data loss prevention, anti-spoofing, and sandbox-based malware analysis. The platform supports email authentication protocols including DMARC, MTA-STS, DANE, DKIM, and SPF for validating message authenticity. Administrative features include multiple role types, inheritable settings, and customization options for quarantine management. The system provides audit logging for all user actions, message logging, and CSIRT-grade datasets that can be exported to third-party SIEMs. The platform includes email archiving and emergency mailbox functionality for data governance and business continuity.

AnubisNetworks Email Security FAQ

Common questions about AnubisNetworks Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AnubisNetworks Email Security is Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats developed by AnubisNetworks. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Anti Fraud, Cloud Security, DLP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →