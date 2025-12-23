AnubisNetworks Email Security Description

AnubisNetworks Email Security is an email security platform designed for complex organizations requiring advanced protection beyond standard Exchange or Microsoft 365 environments. The platform is available as a cloud service or on-premises deployment for enterprises, MSSPs, and telcos. The solution integrates with email systems through DNS record routing and operates as an additional security layer. It uses global threat intelligence that synchronizes network reputation, malware signatures, and email fingerprints in real-time across all deployments. The platform incorporates multiple third-party antimalware engines including Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, and Check Point, combined with over a dozen threat intelligence sources. These inputs feed into a machine learning mechanism for threat detection and analysis. Security capabilities include anti-fraud, data loss prevention, anti-spoofing, and sandbox-based malware analysis. The platform supports email authentication protocols including DMARC, MTA-STS, DANE, DKIM, and SPF for validating message authenticity. Administrative features include multiple role types, inheritable settings, and customization options for quarantine management. The system provides audit logging for all user actions, message logging, and CSIRT-grade datasets that can be exported to third-party SIEMs. The platform includes email archiving and emergency mailbox functionality for data governance and business continuity.