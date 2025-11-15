AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection
AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection
AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection Description
EmailInspect is an AI-powered email security monitoring platform that provides comprehensive DMARC monitoring, email authentication analysis, and threat detection capabilities. The platform uses advanced machine learning algorithms to detect anomalies and suspicious email patterns in real-time. It offers real-time monitoring of DMARC policies with detailed reporting and analysis, along with comprehensive TLS reporting that includes encryption analysis and recommendations. The platform features an intelligent alerting system that learns from email patterns to provide AI-based monitoring and alerts. It includes IP reputation monitoring and management with detailed reputation scoring, geographic threat analysis, and aggregate and forensic report analysis. EmailInspect provides hosted DMARC and TLS-RPT services, along with deployment assistance for email authentication protocols. The solution offers a comprehensive dashboard with real-time metrics and actionable insights, enabling organizations to maintain visibility into their email security posture. It supports on-premise deployment options for organizations requiring data sovereignty and maximum security control. The platform includes professional-grade tools for email security management and optimization, along with free diagnostic tools for domain health analysis. EmailInspect helps organizations comply with major email security requirements including Microsoft Sender Requirements, Google and Yahoo sender requirements, and various data privacy regulations such as GDPR, DORA, NIS 2, PCI DSS 4.0, CCPA, GLBA, and HIPAA. The platform provides advanced compliance reporting capabilities and supports multiple team members across different pricing tiers, with data retention periods ranging from 1 to 12 months depending on the plan.
