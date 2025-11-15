Product Hunt Launch!CybersecTools - Find and share cybersecurity tools across 944 use cases | Product Hunt
AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection Logo

AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection

AI-powered DMARC monitoring and email authentication security platform

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
1

AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection Description

EmailInspect is an AI-powered email security monitoring platform that provides comprehensive DMARC monitoring, email authentication analysis, and threat detection capabilities. The platform uses advanced machine learning algorithms to detect anomalies and suspicious email patterns in real-time. It offers real-time monitoring of DMARC policies with detailed reporting and analysis, along with comprehensive TLS reporting that includes encryption analysis and recommendations. The platform features an intelligent alerting system that learns from email patterns to provide AI-based monitoring and alerts. It includes IP reputation monitoring and management with detailed reputation scoring, geographic threat analysis, and aggregate and forensic report analysis. EmailInspect provides hosted DMARC and TLS-RPT services, along with deployment assistance for email authentication protocols. The solution offers a comprehensive dashboard with real-time metrics and actionable insights, enabling organizations to maintain visibility into their email security posture. It supports on-premise deployment options for organizations requiring data sovereignty and maximum security control. The platform includes professional-grade tools for email security management and optimization, along with free diagnostic tools for domain health analysis. EmailInspect helps organizations comply with major email security requirements including Microsoft Sender Requirements, Google and Yahoo sender requirements, and various data privacy regulations such as GDPR, DORA, NIS 2, PCI DSS 4.0, CCPA, GLBA, and HIPAA. The platform provides advanced compliance reporting capabilities and supports multiple team members across different pricing tiers, with data retention periods ranging from 1 to 12 months depending on the plan.

AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection FAQ

Common questions about AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection is AI-powered DMARC monitoring and email authentication security platform developed by EmailInspect. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, AI, Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Cybersecurity Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Cybersecurity Newsletter

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals

5
View Popular Tools →