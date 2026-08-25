IntoDNS.AI Description

IntoDNS.AI runs deterministic DNS and email security checks for SPF, DKIM, DMARC, DNSSEC, MTA-STS, BIMI, SMTP STARTTLS, FCrDNS, blacklists, and web security signals. Public diagnostics are free forever and require no signup or API key for normal use. It also provides report snapshots, monitoring, a public REST API, and an official MCP server with 45 tools. AI is used for assisted explanations; the security checks themselves are deterministic.