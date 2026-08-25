Free DNS and email security scanner with API, MCP, monitoring, and fix guidance.
Free DNS and email security scanner with API, MCP, monitoring, and fix guidance.
IntoDNS.AI is a Email Security Platforms product by Cobytes B.V. It is deployed as a cloud service. Pricing is free.
IntoDNS.AI runs deterministic DNS and email security checks for SPF, DKIM, DMARC, DNSSEC, MTA-STS, BIMI, SMTP STARTTLS, FCrDNS, blacklists, and web security signals. Public diagnostics are free forever and require no signup or API key for normal use. It also provides report snapshots, monitoring, a public REST API, and an official MCP server with 45 tools. AI is used for assisted explanations; the security checks themselves are deterministic.
Common questions about IntoDNS.AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
IntoDNS.AI is Free DNS and email security scanner with API, MCP, monitoring, and fix guidance, developed by Cobytes B.V.. It is a Email & Messaging Security solution designed to help security teams with DNS Security, DMARC, SPF.
IntoDNS.AI offers the following core capabilities:
IntoDNS.AI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize email & messaging security. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
IntoDNS.AI is built for security teams handling DNS Security, DMARC, SPF, DKIM. It supports workflows including dns security scanning, spf validation, dkim selector discovery. Teams typically adopt IntoDNS.AI when they need to email & messaging security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/intodnsai
IntoDNS.AI is a free Email & Messaging Security tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://intodns.ai/ for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to IntoDNS.AI include:
Compare all IntoDNS.AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/intodnsai
IntoDNS.AI is for security teams and organizations that need DNS Security, DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MCP Security. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Email & Messaging Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/email-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Domain scanner & compliance tool for Gmail, Yahoo & Microsoft DMARC requirements.
Email authentication platform implementing DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI protocols
Outbound email filtering platform for spam prevention and IP reputation mgmt
DMARC monitoring tool for email deliverability and brand protection
DMARC implementation & monitoring tool to prevent domain spoofing attacks