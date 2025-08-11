Suped is an email deliverability and authentication platform that provides DMARC monitoring and management capabilities. The platform translates DMARC reports into actionable recommendations to help organizations protect their domains from spoofing attacks and improve email deliverability rates. The tool offers unified monitoring of email authentication protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, and BIMI implementation. It consolidates data from various email security and deliverability tools into a single dashboard for comprehensive visibility. Key features include: - DMARC report analysis and policy recommendations - Email deliverability testing and inbox placement monitoring - Domain and IP reputation tracking - Blocklist monitoring with real-time alerts - Spam complaint tracking and list health monitoring - Integration with major email service providers and marketing platforms The platform provides automated recommendations based on sending behavior patterns and delivers alerts within 5 seconds of issue detection. It supports integration with popular email infrastructure tools including Google Postmaster Tools, Outlook SNDS, Mailchimp, HubSpot, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and others through direct connections and Zapier.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations, DNS security settings, encryption, blacklist status, and potential compromise indicators.
A cloud-based email security platform that provides comprehensive protection against email threats through multiple security layers, threat intelligence integration, and seamless integration with existing email infrastructures.
Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework that evaluates messages using multiple analysis methods and integrates with MTAs for high-volume email processing.
A cloud-based email security solution from Cloudflare designed to protect organizations from email-based threats and attacks.
A phishing detection and response platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to identify and remediate email threats that bypass traditional security gateways.
Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that helps organizations detect and prevent outbound email breaches caused by human error or malicious intent.
An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.
An email security platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to detect, report, analyze, and remediate phishing attacks that bypass traditional security gateways.
JustGuard is a cybersecurity platform that detects and takes down phishing attacks before they can harm businesses or their customers.
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.