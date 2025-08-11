Suped Logo

Updated 18 August 2025
Suped is an email deliverability and authentication platform that provides DMARC monitoring and management capabilities. The platform translates DMARC reports into actionable recommendations to help organizations protect their domains from spoofing attacks and improve email deliverability rates. The tool offers unified monitoring of email authentication protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, and BIMI implementation. It consolidates data from various email security and deliverability tools into a single dashboard for comprehensive visibility. Key features include: - DMARC report analysis and policy recommendations - Email deliverability testing and inbox placement monitoring - Domain and IP reputation tracking - Blocklist monitoring with real-time alerts - Spam complaint tracking and list health monitoring - Integration with major email service providers and marketing platforms The platform provides automated recommendations based on sending behavior patterns and delivers alerts within 5 seconds of issue detection. It supports integration with popular email infrastructure tools including Google Postmaster Tools, Outlook SNDS, Mailchimp, HubSpot, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and others through direct connections and Zapier.

