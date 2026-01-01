SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security
Cloud-based email security platform protecting against phishing & ransomware
SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security
Cloud-based email security platform protecting against phishing & ransomware
SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security Description
SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security (SCES) is a cloud-based email security gateway platform designed to protect organizations from phishing and ransomware attacks. The platform operates as a comprehensive email security solution that can be deployed through SaaS, cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models. The platform includes multiple integrated security components: Cloud Email Security (SCES) with anti-spam engine and investigation tools, Cloud Sandbox (SCS) for file analysis, Cloud URL Protection (SCU) for link scanning, Cloud Archive (SCA) for email archiving with AI-powered search and summarization, and Cloud Encryption (SCE) for message protection. The solution provides RESTful API integration capabilities for connecting with existing security infrastructure including gateways and SIEM solutions. It incorporates AI and GPT technology for enhanced security analysis and productivity features. The platform includes Zero Trust Access capabilities and XDR functionality for both phishing and ransomware detection. SorbSecurity offers security operations services, professional services, and managed security options alongside the platform. The solution is positioned as a regional security provider with focus on localized security challenges and affordable pricing for organizations of various sizes.
SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security FAQ
Common questions about SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security is Cloud-based email security platform protecting against phishing & ransomware developed by SorbSecurity. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership