SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security Description

SorbSecurity Cloud Email Security (SCES) is a cloud-based email security gateway platform designed to protect organizations from phishing and ransomware attacks. The platform operates as a comprehensive email security solution that can be deployed through SaaS, cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models. The platform includes multiple integrated security components: Cloud Email Security (SCES) with anti-spam engine and investigation tools, Cloud Sandbox (SCS) for file analysis, Cloud URL Protection (SCU) for link scanning, Cloud Archive (SCA) for email archiving with AI-powered search and summarization, and Cloud Encryption (SCE) for message protection. The solution provides RESTful API integration capabilities for connecting with existing security infrastructure including gateways and SIEM solutions. It incorporates AI and GPT technology for enhanced security analysis and productivity features. The platform includes Zero Trust Access capabilities and XDR functionality for both phishing and ransomware detection. SorbSecurity offers security operations services, professional services, and managed security options alongside the platform. The solution is positioned as a regional security provider with focus on localized security challenges and affordable pricing for organizations of various sizes.