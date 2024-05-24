dmarcian DMARC Management Platform Description

dmarcian DMARC Management Platform is an email authentication management solution that processes DMARC, SPF, and DKIM data to provide visibility into organizational email ecosystems. The platform converts XML format DMARC reports into visualizations and analytics for identifying authentication gaps, unauthorized domain usage, and security threats. The platform includes Domain Overview for centralized monitoring of authentication status across domain portfolios, Detail Viewer for granular analysis of authentication data and failed events, and Source Viewer for managing DMARC-capable email sources. Alert Central provides real-time notifications for critical domain events through email, Slack, Teams, or webhooks. Enterprise features include Automatic Domain Discovery for identifying registered domains and subdomains, Enterprise API for integration with existing security infrastructure, SSO support with SAML integration for centralized access control, and Intelligent Subdomain Management for monitoring subdomain activity. The platform includes a DMARC Quick Guide with step-by-step implementation instructions. It processes authentication data to help organizations protect against phishing, spoofing, and unauthorized domain use while tracking compliance status and providing remediation guidance. The analytics engine identifies SPF and DKIM authentication issues and enables investigation of specific incidents through interactive dashboards with drill-down capabilities.