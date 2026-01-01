Red Sift OnDMARC Description

Red Sift OnDMARC is an email security platform that helps organizations implement and manage email authentication protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI. The platform provides visibility into email infrastructure across domains and helps organizations achieve DMARC reject policy to prevent email spoofing and phishing attacks. The platform includes automated investigation and problem-solving capabilities through its Investigate tool, which helps identify and authenticate email senders across an organization's infrastructure. OnDMARC monitors email traffic to detect unauthorized senders and provides reporting on authentication failures. The solution addresses shadow IT risks by providing complete visibility over digital estates and email sending sources. It supports organizations in meeting bulk sender requirements from major email providers like Google and Yahoo. OnDMARC includes BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) implementation, which displays trademarked logos on authenticated emails to improve brand recognition and email engagement. The platform helps organizations protect against domain impersonation and phishing campaigns targeting both customers and employees. Red Sift also offers additional products including Radar for DNS security scanning and automated security assessments, Brand Trust for lookalike domain detection and takedown, and certificate monitoring capabilities. The platform is designed for security and IT teams managing email security across single or multiple domains and countries.