Red Sift OnDMARC Logo

Red Sift OnDMARC

Email authentication platform implementing DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI protocols

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Red Sift OnDMARC Description

Red Sift OnDMARC is an email security platform that helps organizations implement and manage email authentication protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI. The platform provides visibility into email infrastructure across domains and helps organizations achieve DMARC reject policy to prevent email spoofing and phishing attacks. The platform includes automated investigation and problem-solving capabilities through its Investigate tool, which helps identify and authenticate email senders across an organization's infrastructure. OnDMARC monitors email traffic to detect unauthorized senders and provides reporting on authentication failures. The solution addresses shadow IT risks by providing complete visibility over digital estates and email sending sources. It supports organizations in meeting bulk sender requirements from major email providers like Google and Yahoo. OnDMARC includes BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) implementation, which displays trademarked logos on authenticated emails to improve brand recognition and email engagement. The platform helps organizations protect against domain impersonation and phishing campaigns targeting both customers and employees. Red Sift also offers additional products including Radar for DNS security scanning and automated security assessments, Brand Trust for lookalike domain detection and takedown, and certificate monitoring capabilities. The platform is designed for security and IT teams managing email security across single or multiple domains and countries.

Red Sift OnDMARC FAQ

Common questions about Red Sift OnDMARC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Red Sift OnDMARC is Email authentication platform implementing DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI protocols developed by Red Sift. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, DKIM, DMARC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →