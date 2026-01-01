Mimecast DMARC Analyzer Logo

Mimecast DMARC Analyzer Description

Mimecast DMARC Analyzer is a cloud-based service that helps organizations implement and manage DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) to prevent direct domain spoofing and email impersonation attacks. The tool provides visibility into who is sending email on behalf of an organization's domains. The product includes a user-friendly console with self-service tools, filters, and a recommendation engine for monitoring email authentication. It features a DMARC record setup wizard that guides users from onboarding to active monitoring. The platform processes DMARC reports and presents them in an accessible format to help organizations understand their email authentication status. Real-time insights track sending source locations, IP addresses, and email deliverability data through forensic reports. The service enables organizations to instruct ISPs to deliver or reject emails based on DMARC policy enforcement. Organizations can monitor which third parties and services are sending email using their domains. The platform includes managed services options where Mimecast experts provide guidance on DMARC implementation and enforcement. Free tools are available for checking SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and BIMI records to help organizations validate their email authentication configuration. The tool addresses brand impersonation risks by providing domain monitoring capabilities and helping organizations move toward DMARC enforcement policies that protect against unauthorized use of their email domains.

