INKY DMARC Monitoring Description

INKY DMARC Monitoring is an email security component that provides Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) monitoring capabilities. The tool helps organizations monitor and manage DMARC policies to improve email deliverability and protect their brand from email-based impersonation attacks. DMARC is an email authentication protocol that builds on SPF (Sender Policy Framework) and DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) to verify that emails claiming to be from a specific domain are actually authorized by that domain's owner. The monitoring functionality tracks DMARC implementation and compliance across an organization's email infrastructure. The product is part of INKY's broader Behavioral Email Security Platform, which includes multiple email protection capabilities. INKY DMARC Monitoring integrates with the company's other email security products including Inbound Mail Protection, Outbound Mail Protection, and Internal Mail Protection. The tool is designed to help organizations defend against brand forgery and email spoofing attacks by providing visibility into how their domain is being used in email communications. This monitoring capability assists security teams in identifying unauthorized use of their domains and implementing appropriate DMARC policies to prevent email-based fraud. INKY DMARC Monitoring supports deployment with major email platforms and is available as part of INKY's email security suite for enterprise customers and managed service providers.