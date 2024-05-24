dmarcian DKIM Record Checker Description

dmarcian DKIM Record Checker is a web-based tool that validates DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) records by verifying that the public key portion of a DKIM signature has been published correctly in DNS. The tool requires users to input a domain name and DKIM selector value to perform the inspection. The checker examines various DKIM record tags including version (v), hash algorithms (h), key type (k), notes (n), public key (p), service type (s), and flags (t). It validates the structure and content of these tags against DKIM specifications, identifying whether records comply with RFC standards. The tool provides detailed output including public key length, validation status, warnings, errors, and a breakdown of all DKIM record tags with their values and defaults. It supports RSA and ED25519 key types, and recognizes SHA1 and SHA256 hash algorithms. Users can inspect DKIM records to ensure proper email authentication configuration, which is relevant for meeting email deliverability requirements from providers like Gmail and Yahoo. The tool displays whether a DKIM record is valid or contains errors, helping administrators troubleshoot DNS configuration issues related to email authentication.