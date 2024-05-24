Ironscales DMARC Management Description

Ironscales DMARC Management is a platform designed to manage and monitor email authentication protocols including DMARC, SPF, and DKIM. The solution provides hosted services for DMARC policy management, SPF record flattening (PowerSPF), DKIM key management, BIMI logo publishing, and MTA-STS/TLS-RPT configuration. The platform offers automated SPF record flattening that runs every 20 minutes to prevent lookup failures caused by exceeding SPF record limits. Organizations can manage DMARC policies through CNAME records without directly modifying DNS entries. The system provides real-time analytics and reporting to detect spoofing attempts and authentication failures. The solution guides organizations through progressive DMARC enforcement stages from monitoring (p=none) to quarantine (p=quarantine) and full rejection (p=reject) policies. It includes alerting capabilities for misalignments, new senders failing authentication, policy drift, and DNS changes. The platform supports multi-domain environments with a unified dashboard for viewing authentication activity across multiple sending domains and subdomains. For managed service providers, a multi-tenant view enables oversight of DMARC status and policy enforcement across multiple client accounts from a single interface. The system provides wizard-driven configuration tools and actionable guidance to address authentication issues without requiring DNS expertise.