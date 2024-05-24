Valimail Enforce Logo

Valimail Enforce

by Valimail

Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DmarcSpfDkim
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Valimail Enforce Description

Valimail Enforce is a DMARC enforcement platform designed to protect domains from phishing and impersonation attacks. The product automates DMARC configuration and management tasks to achieve continuous email authentication at scale. The platform identifies thousands of email sending services by name and allows administrators to authorize them with single-click configuration. It includes Instant SPF technology to address SPF record limitations and DNS complexity. The system provides automated configuration updates, monitoring, and alerts to maintain DMARC enforcement status. Valimail Enforce offers real-time authentication status reports and visibility into which services are passing or failing SPF, DKIM, and DMARC checks. The platform identifies unauthorized ISPs and open routers within the email ecosystem. The product maintains SOC 2, PCI, and GDPR compliance certifications and is FedRAMP-certified. It includes a domain checker tool for assessing current DMARC implementation status and identifying network blind spots. The platform is designed to reduce manual DNS work and IP address identification tasks associated with traditional DMARC implementation. It can be deployed as a standalone solution or combined with other Valimail products including Monitor, Align, and Amplify for expanded email security capabilities.

Valimail Enforce FAQ

Common questions about Valimail Enforce including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Valimail Enforce is Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security developed by Valimail. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with DMARC, SPF, DKIM.

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