Valimail Monitor Logo

Valimail Monitor

by Valimail

Free DMARC monitoring tool for identifying email senders and authentication status

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DmarcSpfDkimVisibility
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Valimail Monitor Description

Valimail Monitor is a DMARC monitoring solution that provides visibility into email sending activity across domains. The tool identifies email sending services by name rather than requiring manual analysis of IP addresses from DMARC reports. Monitor displays which domains are passing or failing DMARC authentication, including SPF and DKIM alignment status. The platform automatically identifies thousands of third-party sending services to help distinguish legitimate senders from unauthorized sources. The tool provides visibility into suspicious IP addresses, including unidentified ISPs, open routers, and potentially compromised servers sending email on behalf of monitored domains. Monitor includes a domain checker that evaluates compliance with email authentication requirements from major inbox providers like Google, Microsoft, and Yahoo. The platform offers a BIMI preview feature that allows users to upload logos and visualize how Brand Indicators for Message Identification would appear in email inboxes on both mobile and desktop devices. Monitor provides real-time enforcement status monitoring across all sending domains with detailed views of authentication disposition. The solution is offered as a free product with no trial limitations, credit card requirements, or usage obligations. It serves as an entry point for organizations beginning their DMARC enforcement journey by providing comprehensive visibility into email authentication status.

Valimail Monitor FAQ

Common questions about Valimail Monitor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Valimail Monitor is Free DMARC monitoring tool for identifying email senders and authentication status developed by Valimail. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with DMARC, SPF, DKIM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

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