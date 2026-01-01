GreatHorn Email Security
GreatHorn Email Security Description
GreatHorn Email Security is a cloud-native email security platform designed to protect organizations against phishing attacks, business email compromise (BEC), and account takeover attempts. The platform operates as an API-based solution that integrates with Microsoft and Google email environments without requiring changes to mail routing or MX records. The solution uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze incoming emails and detect threats before and after delivery to user inboxes. It provides automated threat detection and remediation capabilities, allowing security teams to review, remove, and manage threats across the entire email environment. GreatHorn includes smart banner functionality that displays contextual warnings to users about email security risks, providing in-the-moment education about potential threats. The platform features a Report Phish button that users can integrate into their workflow to report suspicious emails. The system offers mailbox intelligence capabilities and integrates with existing SIEM and SOAR platforms for streamlined security operations. It provides visual intelligence for risk data and profile-driven granular engagement options for managing threats. Deployment is designed to be completed in under five minutes with out-of-the-box default risk types for immediate protection. The platform includes pre-analysis capabilities to detect and apply automated remediation prior to email delivery to end user inboxes.
