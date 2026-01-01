Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.

Key features: Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets, Cloud API integration with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud for agentless cloud asset discovery, Lightweight IT agent deployment for Windows, macOS, and Linux for remote/off-network devices