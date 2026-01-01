Top picks: Lansweeper Asset Discovery, MeerCAT-Pro, Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tool developed by ConnectSecure. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Lansweeper Asset Discovery, MeerCAT-Pro, Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management, FirstWave Open-AudIT, and Lansweeper. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance.
Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization.
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments
CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt
Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection
AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking.
ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility.
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data.
Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data.
Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs.
Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation.
CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs.
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams
Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams.
Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance.
Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery.
The most popular alternatives to ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery include Lansweeper Asset Discovery, MeerCAT-Pro, Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management, FirstWave Open-AudIT, and Lansweeper. These Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery listed on CybersecTools, all within the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for cyber asset attack surface management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.