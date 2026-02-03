ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..

Lansweeper Asset Discovery: Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.