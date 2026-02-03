Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Lansweeper Asset Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged devices will get immediate value from Lansweeper Asset Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know exists, not just catalogs what you've already approved. The combination of active scanning, passive network monitoring, and agentless cloud API integration across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud means you're covering IT, OT, IoT, and off-network endpoints in one inventory without the agent sprawl that kills adoption. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflows baked in; Lansweeper feeds asset data to your existing security tools rather than replacing them.
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.
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Common questions about comparing ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery vs Lansweeper Asset Discovery for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
Lansweeper Asset Discovery: Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting. Lansweeper Asset Discovery differentiates with Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. Lansweeper Asset Discovery is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery integrates with Active Directory, Entra ID. Lansweeper Asset Discovery integrates with Jira Service Management, HaloITSM, Armis, ServiceNow, Freshservice and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery and Lansweeper Asset Discovery serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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