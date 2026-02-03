Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by rebasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT across on-premises, cloud, and IoT environments should evaluate Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for its genuinely agent-less asset enumeration, which catches devices that traditional scanners miss without the deployment friction. The agent-less approach maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance without requiring endpoint rollout across thousands of devices, and the platform's real-time inventory combined with integrated vulnerability assessment closes the gap between asset discovery and risk assessment faster than bolt-on solutions. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response playbooks or recovery orchestration; Rebasoft prioritizes visibility and configuration monitoring over post-breach workflows.
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform
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Common questions about comparing ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery vs Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management: Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform. built by rebasoft. Core capabilities include Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is developed by rebasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery and Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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