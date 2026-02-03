ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..

Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management: Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform. built by rebasoft. Core capabilities include Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.