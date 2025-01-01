Loading...
Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platforms for comprehensive cyber asset inventory, attack surface visibility, and security posture management across IT environments.
Explore 11 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
FortiRecon is a SaaS-based Continuous Threat Exposure Management service that combines Attack Surface Management, Brand Protection, and Adversary Centric Intelligence to provide visibility into internal and external risks for early threat detection and response.
FortiRecon is a SaaS-based Continuous Threat Exposure Management service that combines Attack Surface Management, Brand Protection, and Adversary Centric Intelligence to provide visibility into internal and external risks for early threat detection and response.
XRATOR is a cybersecurity platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, assesses business risks, and manages security posture to align with strategic objectives and compliance requirements.
XRATOR is a cybersecurity platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, assesses business risks, and manages security posture to align with strategic objectives and compliance requirements.
A platform that provides visibility and security monitoring of hardware, firmware, and software components in IT infrastructure to identify supply chain risks and vulnerabilities.
A platform that provides visibility and security monitoring of hardware, firmware, and software components in IT infrastructure to identify supply chain risks and vulnerabilities.
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security.
A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security.
A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format.
A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format.
Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure.
Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure.
A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.
A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.
A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.
A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying.
A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying.
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.