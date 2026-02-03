Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. FirstWave Open-AudIT is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
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Common questions about comparing ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery vs FirstWave Open-AudIT for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting. FirstWave Open-AudIT differentiates with Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. FirstWave Open-AudIT is developed by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery integrates with Active Directory, Entra ID. FirstWave Open-AudIT integrates with MySQL. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery and FirstWave Open-AudIT serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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