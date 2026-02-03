ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..

FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.