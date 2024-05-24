Axonius Software Assets Description

Axonius Software Assets is a software asset inventory and lifecycle management platform that provides visibility into installed software across managed and unmanaged devices. The platform aggregates software data from existing security and IT tools to create a unified software catalog without requiring agents or network scans. The solution correlates data from sources including endpoint detection and response (EDR), endpoint management systems, and vulnerability assessment tools to deliver a comprehensive inventory of applications. It tracks software throughout its lifecycle from discovery to decommissioning, providing context on usage, ownership, and criticality. The platform enables organizations to investigate software installations, identify where applications are deployed, determine user access, and assess risk levels. It supports custom tagging and provides insights into software hygiene, helping teams identify unused, outdated, or unauthorized applications. Axonius Software Assets is designed to help security and IT teams optimize security posture, reduce risk, maintain compliance, and streamline operations through automated software inventory management and lifecycle tracking. The platform provides visibility into both known and unknown software across the organization's environment.