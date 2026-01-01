AlgoSec AppViz
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
AlgoSec AppViz Description
AlgoSec AppViz is a security management platform that provides visibility and control over application connectivity across hybrid network environments. The tool automatically discovers and maps application dependencies and traffic flows spanning on-premises data centers and multi-cloud environments. AppViz offers application-centric risk prioritization by mapping vulnerabilities to business-critical applications, providing context-based risk assessment. The platform enables real-time compliance monitoring across hybrid environments with automated application recertification workflows that track compliance expiration dates without manual intervention. The solution streamlines security policy management by analyzing the impact of planned network changes before implementation and automating security policy updates. It integrates security, DevOps, and IT teams into collaborative workflows to reduce errors and accelerate change management processes. AppViz provides unified visibility into network security posture across hybrid environments, helping organizations identify application dependencies, manage security policies, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements. The platform reduces audit preparation time by eliminating rule-by-rule recertification and helps lower change-request rejection rates through proactive security risk management.
