AlgoSec AppViz Logo

AlgoSec AppViz

Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AlgoSec AppViz Description

AlgoSec AppViz is a security management platform that provides visibility and control over application connectivity across hybrid network environments. The tool automatically discovers and maps application dependencies and traffic flows spanning on-premises data centers and multi-cloud environments. AppViz offers application-centric risk prioritization by mapping vulnerabilities to business-critical applications, providing context-based risk assessment. The platform enables real-time compliance monitoring across hybrid environments with automated application recertification workflows that track compliance expiration dates without manual intervention. The solution streamlines security policy management by analyzing the impact of planned network changes before implementation and automating security policy updates. It integrates security, DevOps, and IT teams into collaborative workflows to reduce errors and accelerate change management processes. AppViz provides unified visibility into network security posture across hybrid environments, helping organizations identify application dependencies, manage security policies, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements. The platform reduces audit preparation time by eliminating rule-by-rule recertification and helps lower change-request rejection rates through proactive security risk management.

AlgoSec AppViz FAQ

Common questions about AlgoSec AppViz including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AlgoSec AppViz is Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks developed by AlgoSec. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →