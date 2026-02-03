ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..

MeerCAT-Pro: GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.