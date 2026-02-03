Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. MeerCAT-Pro is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Mid-market and enterprise teams responsible for wireless security posture will find MeerCAT-Pro's strength in asset discovery and location tracking; the GIS-based visualization turns wireless inventory from a spreadsheet problem into something you can actually act on across multiple sites. On-premises deployment and native integrations with Kismet and Wireshark mean it fits cleanly into existing detection workflows without forcing new tooling. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or if you need detection-to-response automation; MeerCAT-Pro prioritizes the Identify and Detect phases of NIST CSF but leaves the incident response half to you.
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
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Common questions about comparing ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery vs MeerCAT-Pro for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
MeerCAT-Pro: GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting. MeerCAT-Pro differentiates with GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. MeerCAT-Pro is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery integrates with Active Directory, Entra ID. MeerCAT-Pro integrates with Kismet, Flying Squirrel, AirPcap, libpcap, Wireshark and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery and MeerCAT-Pro serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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