Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security
DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation
DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting.
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing
AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications
AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs
GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives
DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines
DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration
DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate
Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
DAST tool for scanning PHP web apps for vulnerabilities like SQL injection & XSS
DAST solution for automated web app vulnerability testing and discovery
DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight
Runtime application security testing platform for CI/CD pipelines
Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting
Automated testing platform for mobile, web, and hybrid apps on real devices
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
Web application vulnerability scanner for automated security testing
DAST platform with human validation for web app & API security testing
Managed application security testing service for web applications
Web vulnerability scanner for web app and mobile API security audits
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps
AI-powered fuzzing and security testing tool for Python applications
AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution
Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
External black-box testing service for web app & API runtime vulnerabilities.
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
ConDroid is a concolic execution framework for Android applications that automates dynamic analysis by driving execution to specific code locations without manual interaction.
A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules.
MCIR is a unified framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds that combines SQL, XML, shell, and XSS injection testing tools with shared functionality and template-based extensibility.
CakeFuzzer is an automated vulnerability discovery tool specifically designed for identifying security issues in CakePHP web applications with minimal false positives.
Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications that provides runtime behavior monitoring through API hooking and real-time system interaction tracking.
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.
A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments.
DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.
Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices.
IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities.
NAXSI is a third-party nginx module that prevents XSS and SQL injection attacks by filtering HTTP traffic based on predefined security rules.
Container image definitions that create standardized testing environments for software applications with consistent dependencies and configurations.
ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities.
GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.
A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.
CorsMe is a specialized scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications and provides remediation recommendations.
InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities
Detects and prevents SSRF attacks
Dalfox is an open-source automated XSS scanner that provides customizable scanning profiles and detailed reporting for cross-site scripting vulnerability detection.
A Burp Suite extension that automates XSS vulnerability detection and validation through custom payload generation and response analysis.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications.
Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis.
A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.
A Burp Suite plugin that extracts keywords from HTTP responses using regex patterns and tests for reflected XSS vulnerabilities within the target scope.
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
Tplmap is a command-line tool that detects and exploits server-side template injection vulnerabilities in web applications across multiple template engines.
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.
DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis.
