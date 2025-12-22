Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..

Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.