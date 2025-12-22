Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Checkmarx SAST will find Checkmarx One DAST indispensable for closing the runtime visibility gap; the centralized API inventory that correlates SAST and DAST findings eliminates the manual work of hunting down which backend endpoints actually matter. Browser-based authentication recording and multi-step login handling mean you'll actually test real user flows instead of abandoning DAST when login gets complicated. Skip this if your organization needs runtime protection that includes API threat prevention and response; Checkmarx One DAST finds vulnerabilities but doesn't block them in production.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Development teams shipping web and mobile apps on tight release cycles should pick Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing for its reattack verification, which actually confirms that fixes work instead of just flagging vulnerabilities and moving on. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines with build-breaking enforcement and maintains low false positive rates that won't bury your team in noise, traits backed by continuous automated scanning across pre-production and production environments. Skip this if your primary need is static analysis or you're hunting for a single platform covering SAST, DAST, and dependency scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on dynamic testing and pairs that focus with pentester support rather than trying to be everything.
Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One DAST vs Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One DAST differentiates with Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization.
Checkmarx One DAST is developed by Checkmarx. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One DAST and Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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