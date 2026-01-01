Top picks: crt.guru, SurfaceDiff, Guardz External Footprint — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating Attack Surface Scan alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Attack Surface Scan is a commercial External Attack Surface Management tool developed by Attack Surface Scan. Security professionals most commonly compare it with crt.guru, SurfaceDiff, Guardz External Footprint, Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter, and crt.sh. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Attack Surface Scan, including their key features and shared capabilities.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
Shares 5 capabilities with Attack Surface Scan: TLS, Security Reporting, SSL, Security Scanning +1 more
Continuous external attack surface monitoring that shows what changed between scans.
Shares 5 capabilities with Attack Surface Scan: TLS, Security Scanning, DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration +1 more
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
Shares 3 capabilities with Attack Surface Scan: TLS, SSL, DNS Security
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
Shares 3 capabilities with Attack Surface Scan: DNS Security, DMARC, SPF
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Shares 4 capabilities with Attack Surface Scan: SSL, Security Scanning, DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
Continuous external attack surface monitoring that shows what changed between scans.
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
DNS posture mgmt platform for real-time DNS & WHOIS change monitoring.
SOCRadar DNS Monitoring provides real-time monitoring of DNS infrastructure with automated discovery, record change alerts, and detection of DNS-based security threats.
Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
Provide intelligence about a domain
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces
AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring
AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting
Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Attack Surface Scan.
The most popular alternatives to Attack Surface Scan include crt.guru, SurfaceDiff, Guardz External Footprint, Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter, and crt.sh. These External Attack Surface Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Attack Surface Scan listed on CybersecTools, all within the External Attack Surface Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Attack Surface Scan is a commercial External Attack Surface Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Attack Surface Scan is a External Attack Surface Management tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for external attack surface management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.