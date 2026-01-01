Best Attack Surface Scan Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: crt.guru, SurfaceDiff, Guardz External Footprint — plus 45 more compared. Attack Surface

Evaluating Attack Surface Scan alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.