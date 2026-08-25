Attack Surface Scan Description

Attack Surface Scan is an agentless external attack surface monitoring service that continuously scans internet-facing infrastructure and alerts users when changes are detected. The tool operates without requiring agent installation or code changes. Users add a domain, and the service performs an initial scan followed by scheduled re-scans to track changes over time. What gets checked: - HTTP security headers: HSTS, CSP, X-Content-Type-Options, Referrer-Policy, CORS, cookie flags, HTTP redirect behavior - TLS and certificates: chain validity, expiry proximity, protocol version (TLS 1.0/1.1), key strength, hostname/SAN coverage - DNS: SPF and DMARC policy strength, CAA records, subdomain discovery via certificate transparency logs, dangling CNAMEs - Exposed services: TCP connect checks on common ports, stack fingerprinting Continuous monitoring capabilities: - New subdomain detection via certificate transparency logs - Certificate expiry warnings at 30, 14, 7, and 3 days - Unauthorized certificate issuance alerts - DNS record change detection (NS, MX, SPF) - Unexpected open port detection - Typosquat and homoglyph domain monitoring - Domain registration expiry tracking Findings are assigned severity levels (critical to informational) and rolled into a 0-100 posture score. A change feed tracks diffs between scans with inline evidence. Alerts are delivered via Slack, email, or webhook. Critical findings are sent immediately; others are batched into a weekly digest. Reports can be exported as branded PDFs suitable for audits, clients, or compliance evidence (SOC 2, ISO 27001). AI integration features include a paste-ready prompt for coding agents (Claude Code, Codex) and a hosted MCP server with 18 tools covering scans, findings, triage, change feed, and PDF reports.