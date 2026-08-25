Agentless external attack surface monitoring with continuous change detection.
Agentless external attack surface monitoring with continuous change detection.
Attack Surface Scan is a External Attack Surface Management product by Attack Surface Scan. It is deployed as a cloud service. Pricing is commercial (price not published).
Attack Surface Scan is an agentless external attack surface monitoring service that continuously scans internet-facing infrastructure and alerts users when changes are detected. The tool operates without requiring agent installation or code changes. Users add a domain, and the service performs an initial scan followed by scheduled re-scans to track changes over time. What gets checked: - HTTP security headers: HSTS, CSP, X-Content-Type-Options, Referrer-Policy, CORS, cookie flags, HTTP redirect behavior - TLS and certificates: chain validity, expiry proximity, protocol version (TLS 1.0/1.1), key strength, hostname/SAN coverage - DNS: SPF and DMARC policy strength, CAA records, subdomain discovery via certificate transparency logs, dangling CNAMEs - Exposed services: TCP connect checks on common ports, stack fingerprinting Continuous monitoring capabilities: - New subdomain detection via certificate transparency logs - Certificate expiry warnings at 30, 14, 7, and 3 days - Unauthorized certificate issuance alerts - DNS record change detection (NS, MX, SPF) - Unexpected open port detection - Typosquat and homoglyph domain monitoring - Domain registration expiry tracking Findings are assigned severity levels (critical to informational) and rolled into a 0-100 posture score. A change feed tracks diffs between scans with inline evidence. Alerts are delivered via Slack, email, or webhook. Critical findings are sent immediately; others are batched into a weekly digest. Reports can be exported as branded PDFs suitable for audits, clients, or compliance evidence (SOC 2, ISO 27001). AI integration features include a paste-ready prompt for coding agents (Claude Code, Codex) and a hosted MCP server with 18 tools covering scans, findings, triage, change feed, and PDF reports.
Common questions about Attack Surface Scan including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Attack Surface Scan is Agentless external attack surface monitoring with continuous change detection, developed by Attack Surface Scan. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with DNS Security, TLS, SSL.
Attack Surface Scan offers the following core capabilities:
Attack Surface Scan integrates natively with Slack, Claude, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Codex, Hermes, Manus, OpenClaw, Namecheap. Integration support lets security teams connect Attack Surface Scan to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Attack Surface Scan is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Attack Surface Scan is built for security teams handling DNS Security, TLS, SSL, Subdomain Enumeration. It supports workflows including agentless external attack surface scanning with no installation required, continuous scheduled re-scanning with change detection and diff tracking, http security header analysis (hsts, csp, cors, cookie flags). Teams typically adopt Attack Surface Scan when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/attack-surface-scan
Attack Surface Scan is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://attacksurfacescan.com/ or contact Attack Surface Scan directly.
Popular alternatives to Attack Surface Scan include:
Compare all Attack Surface Scan alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/attack-surface-scan
Attack Surface Scan is for security teams and organizations that need DNS Security, TLS, SSL, Subdomain Enumeration, Security Scanning. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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