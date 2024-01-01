The Largest Curated Directory of Cybersecurity Tools and Resources

Blogs and News
Free
Mandos Way

Mandos Way provides strategic cybersecurity insights, particularly in AI implementation and leadership.

Blogs and News
Free

NEW

Scout Insight

Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.

Threat Management
Commercial
PII Tools

A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data

Digital Forensics
Commercial
Verisys Integrity Suite

A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system

Specialized Security
Commercial
Verisys Antivirus API

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API

Application Security
Commercial
SerpApi

SerpApi is a Google Search API that allows you to scrape Google and other search engines with ease.

Miscellaneous
Commercial
AttackIQ

Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.

Threat Management
Commercial
Ploy

A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.

Identity, Access, and Credential Management
Commercial
Codacy

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Application Security
Commercial
MasterParser

A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.

Digital Forensics
Free
SpyShelter

A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
AWVS

A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Securden Unified PAM

A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.

Identity, Access, and Credential Management
Commercial
SANS Internet Storm Center

A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.

Blogs and News
Free
DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor

The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.

Honeypots
Free
Vidoc Security

VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

AI Security
Commercial
SecurityVulnerability.io

SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

Governance, Risk, and Compliance
Commercial
BruteXSS

A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
Findsploit

Find exploits in local and online databases instantly

Malware Analysis
Free
Gobuster

A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.

Network Security
Free
Feroxbuster

A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool

Network Security
Free
