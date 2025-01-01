Phishing Simulation
Phishing simulation platforms for testing employee susceptibility to phishing attacks and social engineering awareness.
A security awareness platform that combines phishing simulations with employee training to reduce organizational risk from email-based attacks.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.
An Outlook add-in that enables one-click reporting of suspicious emails to security teams with integrated statistics tracking and SMTP header collection.
