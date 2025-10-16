Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response Logo

Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response

Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
0

Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response Description

Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a platform that monitors authentication and access attempts across hybrid environments to detect and respond to identity-based threats. The solution embeds itself into authentication flows to capture login attempts, token requests, API calls, and cross-domain activity. The platform performs protocol inspection and behavioral analysis to identify anomalies such as suspicious Kerberos tickets, credential replay, and deviation from identity behavior baselines. It detects credential-based attacks including brute force, password spraying, credential stuffing, Pass-the-Hash, Pass-the-Ticket, Kerberoasting, and DCSync attacks. When malicious activity is detected, the system can respond inline by blocking access, challenging with MFA, terminating sessions, enforcing virtual fences, or quarantining access. The platform monitors authentication across Active Directory, cloud environments, SaaS applications, and federation paths. Silverfort provides coverage for both human and machine identities, analyzing protocol anomalies, user behavior, and threat patterns. The system enriches security alerts with identity risk context and forensic details, which can be pushed to SIEM, XDR, and SOAR platforms for investigation and response workflows.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →