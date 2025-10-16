Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response Description
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a platform that monitors authentication and access attempts across hybrid environments to detect and respond to identity-based threats. The solution embeds itself into authentication flows to capture login attempts, token requests, API calls, and cross-domain activity. The platform performs protocol inspection and behavioral analysis to identify anomalies such as suspicious Kerberos tickets, credential replay, and deviation from identity behavior baselines. It detects credential-based attacks including brute force, password spraying, credential stuffing, Pass-the-Hash, Pass-the-Ticket, Kerberoasting, and DCSync attacks. When malicious activity is detected, the system can respond inline by blocking access, challenging with MFA, terminating sessions, enforcing virtual fences, or quarantining access. The platform monitors authentication across Active Directory, cloud environments, SaaS applications, and federation paths. Silverfort provides coverage for both human and machine identities, analyzing protocol anomalies, user behavior, and threat patterns. The system enriches security alerts with identity risk context and forensic details, which can be pushed to SIEM, XDR, and SOAR platforms for investigation and response workflows.
