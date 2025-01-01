Network Access Control
Network Access Control (NAC) solutions for controlling device access to networks, enforcing security policies, and managing network endpoints.
RELATED TASKS
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a microsegmentation tool that provides network visibility, policy creation, and enforcement to prevent lateral movement and protect critical assets in diverse IT environments.
Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.
Romana automates cloud-native network isolation and distributed firewall policies for Kubernetes and OpenStack environments using topology-aware IPAM without overlays.
A private network system utilizing WireGuard for enhanced networking capabilities.
