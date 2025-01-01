Network Access Control

Network Access Control (NAC) solutions for controlling device access to networks, enforcing security policies, and managing network endpoints.

Explore 6 curated cybersecurity tools

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Logo
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a microsegmentation tool that provides network visibility, policy creation, and enforcement to prevent lateral movement and protect critical assets in diverse IT environments.

Tor Detect Middleware Logo
Tor Detect Middleware

Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.

Cilium Logo
Cilium

Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.

Nebula Logo
Nebula

Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.

Romana Logo
Romana

Romana automates cloud-native network isolation and distributed firewall policies for Kubernetes and OpenStack environments using topology-aware IPAM without overlays.

innernet Logo
innernet

A private network system utilizing WireGuard for enhanced networking capabilities.

