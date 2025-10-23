Keeper Privileged Access Management Logo

Cloud-native PAM platform securing privileged access to critical infrastructure

Keeper Privileged Access Management (KeeperPAM) is a cloud-native, zero-knowledge platform that secures and manages privileged access to critical resources including servers, web applications, databases and workloads. The solution combines enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation in a unified interface. KeeperPAM provides automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets across local infrastructure, AWS and Azure environments through Keeper Discovery and Keeper Gateway. The platform supports multiple remote session protocols including SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL Server, developed by the original creators of Apache Guacamole. The solution implements just-in-time access with time-limited sessions, automatic credential rotation, ephemeral account provisioning and dynamic role elevation without exposing credentials to end users. KeeperAI provides real-time AI-powered monitoring and threat detection for privileged sessions, automatically analyzing user activity and terminating sessions when suspicious behavior is detected. KeeperPAM enforces multi-factor authentication across all systems including resources not natively supporting MFA, records all session activity with screen and keyboard capture, and integrates with Identity Providers and SIEM platforms. The platform supports multi-cloud management with centralized access control, automated SCIM provisioning, role-based access policies and compliance with FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, CMMC, SOC 2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA standards. End-to-end encryption ensures zero-knowledge architecture throughout all connections and tunnels.

