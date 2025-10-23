Keeper Privileged Access Management
Cloud-native PAM platform securing privileged access to critical infrastructure
Keeper Privileged Access Management
Cloud-native PAM platform securing privileged access to critical infrastructure
Keeper Privileged Access Management Description
Keeper Privileged Access Management (KeeperPAM) is a cloud-native, zero-knowledge platform that secures and manages privileged access to critical resources including servers, web applications, databases and workloads. The solution combines enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation in a unified interface. KeeperPAM provides automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets across local infrastructure, AWS and Azure environments through Keeper Discovery and Keeper Gateway. The platform supports multiple remote session protocols including SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL Server, developed by the original creators of Apache Guacamole. The solution implements just-in-time access with time-limited sessions, automatic credential rotation, ephemeral account provisioning and dynamic role elevation without exposing credentials to end users. KeeperAI provides real-time AI-powered monitoring and threat detection for privileged sessions, automatically analyzing user activity and terminating sessions when suspicious behavior is detected. KeeperPAM enforces multi-factor authentication across all systems including resources not natively supporting MFA, records all session activity with screen and keyboard capture, and integrates with Identity Providers and SIEM platforms. The platform supports multi-cloud management with centralized access control, automated SCIM provisioning, role-based access policies and compliance with FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, CMMC, SOC 2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA standards. End-to-end encryption ensures zero-knowledge architecture throughout all connections and tunnels.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.