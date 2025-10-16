Singularity Identity Detection & Response Logo

Identity threat detection & response for Active Directory and Entra ID

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Detection & Response is an identity security solution that protects Active Directory and Entra ID environments from identity-based attacks. The product monitors domain controllers and domain-joined assets to detect adversarial activities targeting identity infrastructure. The solution provides visibility into identity attacks across managed and unmanaged devices running any operating system, including IoT and OT devices. It detects attempts to steal privileged credentials, escalate privileges, establish persistence, and move laterally within the network. The product includes deception capabilities that use lures and fake credentials to misdirect attackers away from critical assets. It employs cloaking technology to hide production data stored locally, on networks, and in the cloud, making lateral movement more difficult for adversaries. The solution identifies security posture issues including service account compromises, Access Control List misconfigurations, and delegation issues that grant elevated rights without proper authorization. It provides visual topographical maps showing potential attack paths through the network. The product supports both on-premises Active Directory and cloud-based Entra ID environments, as well as multi-cloud deployments. It integrates with SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform through the Singularity Marketplace for coordinated threat response actions.

