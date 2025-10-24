Alkira Zero Trust Network Access Description

Alkira Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a cloud-native solution that provides dynamic, identity-based access to networks, applications, and resources. Unlike traditional ZTNA solutions that focus solely on user-to-app connections, Alkira provides a unified zero-trust security exchange for app-to-app, user-to-app, and user-to-internet communications. The platform enables secure workforce access from anywhere with continuous identity and posture verification, protects internal application communications with granular Zero Trust policies to prevent unauthorized lateral movement, and enforces Zero Trust principles for internet-bound traffic. It extends consistent security policies across cloud and on-premises environments without complex configurations, supporting hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity. The solution provides adaptive security that continuously authenticates and authorizes users based on real-time user behavior, location, and device health. It implements least privilege access by granting only the minimum necessary permissions to applications and users, and offers centralized management for monitoring, troubleshooting, and enforcing policies. The platform consolidates network and security functions to deliver zero-trust security without compromising network performance and efficiency, while helping organizations adhere to regulatory requirements like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI.